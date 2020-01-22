As we told you yesterday, celebrity #Reistance leader Alyssa Milano was quite peeved after having her phone taken away as she entered the Senate public gallery to watch the impeachment shenanigans:

She didn’t last for the whole thing, as you’d expect, and gave an update about five hours later:

And then a few hours later, she gave Adam Schiff and President Trump’s defense team new, but stupid, nicknames. She’s an actor not a writer, maybe?

Yes, the American people are smarter than this. That is, the majority of the American people are not paying attention to the trial at all and want to get on with things:

Sorry, Alyssa, but this is the reality:

