As we told you yesterday, celebrity #Reistance leader Alyssa Milano was quite peeved after having her phone taken away as she entered the Senate public gallery to watch the impeachment shenanigans:

I’m in the Senate Chamber for the removal trial. This is what democracy looks like. They’re taking my phone. I’ll update later. #impeachment pic.twitter.com/TCHG1eorY1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 21, 2020

She didn’t last for the whole thing, as you’d expect, and gave an update about five hours later:

My take-away thus far: the defense feels totally unprepared compared to the Impeachment Managers. I have a direct view of defense attorneys. They’re occasionally smiling/scoffing at things Impeachment Managers are presenting. Feels like they aren’t taking this process seriously. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 21, 2020

And then a few hours later, she gave Adam Schiff and President Trump’s defense team new, but stupid, nicknames. She’s an actor not a writer, maybe?

.@RepAdamSchiff is in total control. Trump should probably change his nickname to: Sharp Schiff. Sharp Schiff is making the defense look like hacks. *I’m* giving *them* the nickname: Delusional Defense. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2020

Yes, the American people are smarter than this. That is, the majority of the American people are not paying attention to the trial at all and want to get on with things:

If one thing is clear: A trial without witnesses or documents isn’t a trial – it’s a cover-up. And Senate Republicans voting against witnesses and basic documents are complicit. The American people are smarter than this. #NovemberIsComing #ImpeachmentTrial — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2020

Sorry, Alyssa, but this is the reality:

The impeachment trial will be a big yawn for millions of Americans https://t.co/aoufuUJ1Ih That assumes they are even aware that it's happening. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) January 22, 2020

