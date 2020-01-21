LOL:

She’s sad she won’t be able to grandstand during the trial:

Trending

And maybe she should’ve checked on this beforehand as there’s a list of things you can and cannot bring into the Senate gallery:

(2) Any battery-operated electronic device *medical devices are permitted (May be checked at the House or Senate Staging Area)

And:

(5) Cameras (both in and out of session) (May be checked at the House or Senate Staging Area)

And:

(16) Video recorders or any type of recording device (May be checked at the House or Senate Staging Area)

Why is she even going anyway?

They do know it will be televised, right?

Alyssa could’ve stayed home and cut her carbon footprint, but nah:

And we’ll be here to cover it, for sure:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa Milanoimpeachment