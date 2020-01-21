LOL:

I’m in the Senate Chamber for the removal trial. This is what democracy looks like. They’re taking my phone. I’ll update later. #impeachment pic.twitter.com/TCHG1eorY1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 21, 2020

She’s sad she won’t be able to grandstand during the trial:

Good – They shut down TV cameras too. So sorry about your grandstanding for soundbites, Dems. Are you going to be OK? — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 21, 2020

And maybe she should’ve checked on this beforehand as there’s a list of things you can and cannot bring into the Senate gallery:

(2) Any battery-operated electronic device *medical devices are permitted (May be checked at the House or Senate Staging Area)

And:

(5) Cameras (both in and out of session) (May be checked at the House or Senate Staging Area)

And:

(16) Video recorders or any type of recording device (May be checked at the House or Senate Staging Area)

Why is she even going anyway?

Your sense of self importance is pathological. — Annoyed New Yorker (@2Cookies4All) January 21, 2020

They do know it will be televised, right?

The list of rules says taking notes is prohibited. THAT gave me real pause.#MidnightMitch doesn't want people to write down what happens. Gee, that seems normal and not suspicious at all. — Common_Sense (@not2early) January 21, 2020

Alyssa could’ve stayed home and cut her carbon footprint, but nah:

And we’ll be here to cover it, for sure:

I can’t wait to you have a meltdown when he is Acquitted then re-elected — Robert (@mememe10101) January 21, 2020

***