As of this morning, the Kentucky governor’s race is close with Dem Andy Beshear leading incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin:

Gov. Bevin will ask for a re-canvas of the vote:

And Gov. Bevin is citing unspecified “irregularities”:

The way this works is Gov. Bevin, like Dem loser Stacey Abrams in Georgia, should just continue to claim voter fraud and then he’ll get sweet, sweet gigs on cable TV:

