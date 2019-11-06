As of this morning, the Kentucky governor’s race is close with Dem Andy Beshear leading incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin:

"This is a close, close race," said Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who trailed Democratic candidate Andy Beshear by 5,189 votes with 100% of precincts reporting across Kentucky. "We are not conceding this race by any stretch." https://t.co/pxmmX9YdLV — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 6, 2019

Gov. Bevin will ask for a re-canvas of the vote:

BESHEAR DECLARES VICTORY AS GOV. BEVIN ASKS FOR A RE-CANVAS OF THE VOTES: By a razor-thin margin, Andy Beshear, a Democrat, got more votes than Matt Bevin, the Republican incumbent. After 100% of the precincts reported, Beshear was ahead by 5,333 votes. https://t.co/77hiiSBxLs — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) November 6, 2019

And Gov. Bevin is citing unspecified “irregularities”:

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin refuses to concede, cites unspecified ‘irregularities’ in election. More here: https://t.co/3lW8w3PIQ9 pic.twitter.com/NjdJyXaS9s — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2019

The way this works is Gov. Bevin, like Dem loser Stacey Abrams in Georgia, should just continue to claim voter fraud and then he’ll get sweet, sweet gigs on cable TV:

Bevin should continue to claim voter fraud so he'll be booked on every morning and Sunday show as a rising star of the party. He should even just say he actually won and is actually governor. I hear that works. https://t.co/1rGvoNQ7G6 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2019

***