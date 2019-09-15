So, about that video we showed you earlier of Joe Biden talking about his days as a lifeguard and confronting a gang member named Corn Pop? Apparently it’s true.
Tommy Christopher, wrote the story up for Mediaite which is where the original video came from, tweeted out a clip of former Delaware NAACP president Richard “Mouse” Smith saying he was there when the Biden-Corn Pop showdown happened.
From Mediaite:
Harriot’s skepticism notwithstanding, Biden is actually not alone in recalling the misadventures of Corn Pop and The Romans. At a dedication ceremony in 2017 for the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center in Wilmington, Delaware, former state NAACP President Richard “Mouse” Smith gave a firsthand account of the dustup.
And here’s “Mouse” talking about the incident (and talking about the story at the dedication of a pool makes sense):
Here's former Delaware @NAACP President Richard "Mouse" Smith — who was there — telling his version of the Biden vs. #CornPop story. https://t.co/SUfjb2xaFC pic.twitter.com/e409F78Fqs
— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 15, 2019
LOL. Biden is in the clear on this one?
