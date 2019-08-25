If you see some tweets over the next day or so talking about Melania Trump and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, here’s why:

That photo was taken during the obligatory family photo at today’s G7 summit in France and now it’s being used by libs for their amusement:

Reminder: They did this to Ivanka, too:

Of course, the raw video debunks it. But whatever. This is who they are (at the :27 mark):

Tags: Justin TrudeauMelania Trump