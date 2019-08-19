As we told you on Saturday, failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was roundly mocked for this tweet on “weapons of war”:

In Arkansas, I listened to gun owners and sellers—and appreciated hearing their perspectives. But as the plan we released yesterday says, if I’m president, you wouldn’t be able to buy weapons of war for $395. You wouldn’t be able to buy them at all. pic.twitter.com/Pz8KuFq9Tt — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 17, 2019

But instead of taking the L and letting it go, the Texas Dem decided to mix it up with the NRA Twitter account after they joked about his standing in the polls:

“If I’m president…” Beto: Have you taken a look at the polls? 🤣 https://t.co/BfwRQdXVdd — NRA (@NRA) August 17, 2019

Yeah. I've seen them. 70% of Americans support an assault weapons ban, including most Republicans. https://t.co/opWCyPfeI7 https://t.co/Eo8WiVb97p — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 17, 2019

And this: Why would we trust this polls when many people have no idea what they’re talking about?

A majority of people can’t even tell you what an “assault weapon” is and can’t define “semi-automatic.” This gun control activist (who was fed talking points) wants to ban “fully semi-automatic” guns. We are excited to see you lose once again. pic.twitter.com/7LzGhVn4Pd https://t.co/WCFfAcZ4Yu — NRA (@NRA) August 18, 2019

Just drop out, Beto. It’s over.

