As we told you on Saturday, failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was roundly mocked for this tweet on “weapons of war”:

But instead of taking the L and letting it go, the Texas Dem decided to mix it up with the NRA Twitter account after they joked about his standing in the polls:

And this: Why would we trust this polls when many people have no idea what they’re talking about?

Just drop out, Beto. It’s over.

