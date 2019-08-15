Just to update you on the story we told you about last night, all six officers that were allegedly shot by Maurice Hill in Philadelphia last night are out of the hospital:

UPDATE: ALL six officers who were shot have been released from area hospitals. One Officer is being admitted for injuries sustained in a vehicle crash related to the incident. Situation remains active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019

And now that a suspect is under arrest, can we ask why the hell he was even out on the street?

BREAKING: Alleged cop shooter in Philadelphia is a violent felon with previous gun convictions, was not allowed to own guns https://t.co/6XeqO2rZ8C — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 15, 2019

From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Hill’s history in the adult criminal justice system began in 2001 when he was 18 and was arrested with a gun that had an altered serial number. Public records show that he has been arrested about a dozen times since turning 18, and convicted six times on charges that involved illegal possession of guns, drug dealing, and aggravated assault. He has been in and out of prison; the longest sentence handed him came in 2010, when a federal judge gave him a 55-month term. Hill also spent time in federal prison. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations after he was caught with a Smith & Wesson .357 and later a Taurus PT .45 semiautomatic. His prior felony convictions should have barred him from owning those weapons. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond sentenced him to four years and seven months in prison. More recently, Hill was convicted of perjury in 2013 and sentenced to seven years of probation. He appeared before Common Pleas Court Judge Rayford Means for three different alleged violations of probation — at least two of them related to new cases, which he later beat. In one of those cases, Philadelphia police arrested Hill in May 2014, after spotting him driving an unregistered scooter. But when officers tried to stop him, he raced down an alleyway against traffic on a one-way street and then onto a sidewalk, sending pedestrians scattering, court records say. Hill crashed the scooter and then fled on foot but was apprehended. He was charged with driving without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and fleeing police, but later was acquitted on all counts. Philadelphia police arrested Hill again in October 2014 on charges of drug possession and false imprisonment.

Dems were quick to use the shooting to push gun reform, of course:

I'm heartsick for the Philadelphia officers and their loved ones, and grateful for the brave first responders helping people get to safety. We don't have to live like this. We must pass gun reform laws to end the gun violence epidemic—now. https://t.co/r0OKa1tVnc — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 15, 2019

This happened when officers reportedly served a narcotics warrant. What do you propose that would make it illegal-er for drug dealers (crime) to possess guns (another crime) in the service (another crime) of their drug dealing? https://t.co/9JEyhq0rO6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 15, 2019

I'm sure Maurice Hill, who apparently already has gun convictions on his rap sheet would have chosen not to shoot six cops if we only had more gun laws on the books. https://t.co/yYevVHwYIe — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 15, 2019

If only there were laws to make this illegal!

Clearly we need to make shooting cops illegal. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 15, 2019

I sure hope we finally ban felons from owning firearms today — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 15, 2019

