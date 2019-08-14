Shot. . .

As we told you yesterday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants Walmart heirs to do more to fight income inequality at their company:

The Walmart heirs make $4 million an hour. A new Walmart associate makes $11 an hour. My two-cent wealth tax on families like the Waltons would help level the playing field for working families and rebuild the middle class. https://t.co/2nN5CBmECu — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 13, 2019

Chaser. . .

But Twitter user Pradheep Shanker raised a good question: When will Warren and her husband — both highly paid by Harvard — do more for the university’s lowest-paid employees?

Warren's Husband made $400k last year from Harvard.@ewarren herself made another $500k. The average Harvard janitor makes $12.75/hour, or just over $25k a year. Why is @ewarren and her husband robbing those poor janitors? https://t.co/u3EYmjtgYC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 14, 2019

Oh, and what happens to her salary when college is free?

Meanwhile she says college should be free. How is that going to work with professors making half a million per year? 😕 — Dudley Ocasio-Dawson (@ntitus32) August 14, 2019

Others are pointing out that Warren doesn’t “own” Harvard so it’s not the same, but that argument falls flat:

She is arguing that the owners of Walmart must give away money because of the wages they pay. Those wages are based on what the market can handle, nothing more. It is the same standard. I know liberals hate that I pointed it out. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 14, 2019

Furthermore, she spent decades at Harvard…and is tenured. Did she ever ask the university to pay professors less, to make sure others were making more money? That is what she is asking of others now, after all. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 14, 2019

And this:

Kind of funny how this exploded. I stand by this. Liberals are perfectly willing to spend OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY, but when it comes to their own, they run away. If you want to increase taxes…fine. But then the specific wealth of the rich doesn't matter to your argument. https://t.co/sqi6pPilxF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 14, 2019

***

Related:

Math, how does it work?! Ben Shapiro takes Elizabeth Warren’s plan to ‘level the playing field’ APART in just 1 tweet https://t.co/SvcZTzQXcn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2019