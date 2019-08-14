Shot. . .

As we told you yesterday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants Walmart heirs to do more to fight income inequality at their company:

Chaser. . .

But Twitter user Pradheep Shanker raised a good question: When will Warren and her husband — both highly paid by Harvard — do more for the university’s lowest-paid employees?

Oh, and what happens to her salary when college is free?

Others are pointing out that Warren doesn’t “own” Harvard so it’s not the same, but that argument falls flat:

And this:

 

***

