Oh, goodie. . .

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Piers Morgan are fighting over her take on Ivanka Trump that we told you about earlier. ICYMI, here it is again where she called out the president’s daughter for meeting with world leaders (we will note that as Ivanka is probably the president’s most trusted adviser, wouldn’t world leaders want to talk with her?):

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Piers Morgan responded by correctly noting that 18 months ago, AOC was just a bartender:

Could be worse… Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago. https://t.co/xAj8Guc3hH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

And before you go and say anything about that, Morgan also was a bartender, or so he says:

Oh Medhi, cool your jets. I was a barman myself once and grew up in a pub. I was responding to @AOC’s absurd attack on @IvankaTrump for not being qualified enough to be in the White House, when she herself was serving drinks 18 months ago. https://t.co/rTCRvjjdnQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

Fact check: True:

And of course, AOC had to fire back, arguing that if more bartenders were in Congress “we’d probably have healthcare and living wages by now”:

Actually, that would make government better – not worse. Imagine if more people in power spent years of their lives actually working for a living. We’d probably have healthcare and living wages by now. https://t.co/HoxIyu6ftj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

But as fun as the AOC–Piers Morgan fight may be to cover, it was Hillary Clinton spox Jesse Ferguson that ended up getting NUKED when he decided to weigh in on the exchange:

Your useless Hillary campaign got Trump elected.. I’d really stay out of this if I were you. https://t.co/uxcHjbrQOj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

Goodbye, Jesse. It was nice knowing you. As for Piers, he’s basking in the attention, as you would expect:

So would I.. you up for it @AOC?

Or are you all tweets & no trousers? https://t.co/3pWvxJRwpJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

And he’s now trending in the U.S. over it:

Love trending in America under only my first name – makes me feel like Oprah. pic.twitter.com/1RKDAUo9Lh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

***

