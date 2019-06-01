Dem Sen. Cory Booker is having a sad that his fellow Dem, Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, dared to sign a bill restricting abortion in the state:

At a time when Republicans across the country are mounting a coordinated, all-out attack on women's reproductive freedoms, it's unconscionable that someone in our own party would contribute. Democratic leadership should reflect Democratic values. https://t.co/DzdbhGHSS7 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 31, 2019

As we’ve told you before, Gov. Edwards is pro-life and he’s never hidden it from Lousiana voters. From the AP:

When he ran for governor in 2015, Edwards made opposition to abortion a central platform of his campaign. In a TV ad, his wife, Donna, described being advised to have an abortion because of their daughter’s spinal birth defect. The ad showed a grown-up Samantha as Donna Edwards said, “She’s living proof that John Bel Edwards lives his values every day.”

That little girl is now 24 years old, married, and in graduate school. From CNS News:

“Our daughter is now 24 years old. She got married two months ago and she is in graduate school. She wants to be a counselor in the public schools of Louisiana. I cannot imagine what our life would be without her, and I tell this story with her permission.”

So, rather than reach out to Gov. Edwards and acknowledge why he’s pro-life, he attacks the governor in an election year, no less:

Killing babies isn't freedom. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) May 31, 2019

I think it’s more important to do what’s right even if that means crossing party lines…the more politicians that can think independently the better…what’s the point of voting for someone who will just vote down the line on all issues — Bao Ngo (@bngo91) May 31, 2019

and here I thought a politicians job was to reflect the values of the people they serve, — RedMenaceTaylor (@MenaceTaylor) May 31, 2019

In other words, if you’re pro-life there’s no room for you at all in the Democratic party:

Is there room in the Democratic Party for pro-life people? — J. B. Taylor (@jbt1276) May 31, 2019

