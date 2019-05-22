During a party for Run For Something in D.C. on Tuesday, failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams absolutely kneecapped Lousiana’s Dem Gov. John Bel Edwards over his pro-life.

“I’m a little annoyed with the governor of Louisiana,” she said. “They’ve made some dodgy choices with abortion recently.”

Abrams tells crowd that there are elections in KY, MS, VA this year. Someone mentions the Louisiana elections. Abrams: “I’m a little annoyed with the governor of Louisiana. They’ve made some dodgy choices with abortion recently.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 21, 2019

Edwards up for re-election in November:

This is notable. One of the Dems new stars expresses public unease w anti-abortion Dem gov who’s facing a competitive race this fall >https://t.co/NuUQ0JAigx — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) May 22, 2019

Edwards made his pro-life views part of his campaign, so this should be no shock to Abrams:

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly bucked national party leaders on abortion rights and is about to do it again. https://t.co/DKRAxWpKUH — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) May 17, 2019

And it’s disgusting for Abrams to even attack Edwards this way, especially given his personal situation. His daughter was diagnosed with spina bifida and doctors pushed an abortion, which he and his wife refused. From the AP article above:

When he ran for governor in 2015, Edwards made opposition to abortion a central platform of his campaign. In a TV ad, his wife, Donna, described being advised to have an abortion because of their daughter’s spinal birth defect. The ad showed a grown-up Samantha as Donna Edwards said, “She’s living proof that John Bel Edwards lives his values every day.”

That little girl is now 24 years old, married, and in graduate school. From CNS News:

“Our daughter is now 24 years old. She got married two months ago and she is in graduate school. She wants to be a counselor in the public schools of Louisiana. I cannot imagine what our life would be without her, and I tell this story with her permission.”

So, yeah . . . Edwards may be a little “dodgy” on abortion, and for good reason.

As for Edwards, she teased that she just might still run for something:

Stacey Abrams speaking at a party for @runforsomething. “I believe in running for something, and I’m going to figure out what I’m running for soon.” Folks… — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 21, 2019

Abrams describing how her election was stolen by “a cartoon villain who purged 1.5 million voters.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 21, 2019

But not the U.S. Senate:

Abrams on not running for Senate in 2020: “I had to say no, not because the Senate isn’t a great platform, but because it wasn’t the right platform for me… if I’m the only way we win, we’ve got a lot more trouble.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 21, 2019

