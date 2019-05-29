Just to update you on this story we told you about last night, we now have video of 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden getting handsy with a young girl at an AFT town hall and telling her, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good looking.”

Here’s the video, fast-forward to the 43:20 mark:

Trending

After calling the little girl “good looking,” she told the former vice president that she wanted to be a journalist. Biden then walked her to the back of the room to meet the reporters covering the event where he then grabbed her shoulders:

Here’s another angle:

Politico covered the exchange as well:

Sonmez reached out to the Biden campaign but they declined to comment:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden