Just to update you on this story we told you about last night, we now have video of 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden getting handsy with a young girl at an AFT town hall and telling her, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good looking.”

Here’s the video, fast-forward to the 43:20 mark:

Here's a video of the exchange: https://t.co/OGwUvIkztR (begins around the 43:20 mark) — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 29, 2019

Joe Biden, who has publicly stated that he would stop touching women without their permission and would respect their space, touches a young girl at a campaign rally Biden tells her, “I bet you’re as bright as you are good looking” pic.twitter.com/CtAVELvYrX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 28, 2019

After calling the little girl “good looking,” she told the former vice president that she wanted to be a journalist. Biden then walked her to the back of the room to meet the reporters covering the event where he then grabbed her shoulders:

Here’s another angle:

Creepy Joe Biden does it again! Puts his hands on shoulders of 10 year old girl he called “good looking” pic.twitter.com/T4euCeOX8K #maga #creepyJoe — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) May 29, 2019

Politico covered the exchange as well:

Politico with more on the odd Biden exchange tonight. https://t.co/rsYLj9BZmY pic.twitter.com/IhLh7ySbf1 — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 29, 2019

Sonmez reached out to the Biden campaign but they declined to comment:

Biden’s campaign declined to comment. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 29, 2019

***

