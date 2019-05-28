Say what you want about the #MeToo movement (and there’s a lot that can be said), but it did shine a spotlight on some really reprehensible behavior by men who should know better. Then again, #MeToo queen Alyssa Milano blew the whole thing when she excused Joe Biden’s compulsive hair-sniffing and neck-nuzzling by assuring us all he didn’t intend to make any women uncomfortable … he’s just a touchy, affectionate guy.

It really is amazing how #MeToo made people take things like Biden’s behavior seriously — how many years did we watch him sniff and kiss and nuzzle women and children, some of whom were wincing, and just write it off as Joe being Joe? But now it is a campaign issue, and even though Biden’s wife says he’s been lectured on respecting personal space, he can’t quite break the habit.

In a somewhat odd moment at tonight's AFT town hall, Biden tells a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking." He takes her over to the assembled reporters, then stands behind her and puts his hands on her shoulders while he's talking. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 28, 2019

Recall that Biden filmed a video last month in which he vowed to respect women's personal space. Seems he hasn't quite gotten the message. https://t.co/sRxj1te30p — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 28, 2019

OMG STOP IT JOE https://t.co/Ie8lYOITTE — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 28, 2019

They need to put him back in cold storage. — Randbrick (@HitherToFore) May 28, 2019

He needs to go, that is so creepy. pic.twitter.com/JS4BEiZ82x — Tom Schommer (@TomSchommer) May 28, 2019

“Avoid the appearance of any impropriety” as the saying goes. — Jeff Hansen (@jeffhansen62) May 28, 2019

Oh brother — Jason (@jasonpuckett) May 28, 2019

Not good. — Carolyn Kephart (@carolynkephart) May 28, 2019

pic.twitter.com/wd8zoEsod5 — 🌊Dems you can do this-vote for the nominee.🌊 (@nightsky56) May 28, 2019

That uncle you dreaded seeing on holidays. — Railroader_5150 (@eddieVH_2018) May 28, 2019

I am dreading everything about this election. — Barb Hickey (@barbh45) May 28, 2019

He's 76. He's not changing, and for that he shouldn't bother running. But a lot of people insist on finding the one surefire way to lose to Trump. — Brendon (@3662brendon) May 28, 2019

He is the ticket for sure. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 28, 2019

He’s always been creepy, just wondering why it’s now all of a sudden an issue? He should of been stopped a long time ago! — Christina (@mamacubs1) May 28, 2019

He doesn't give a damn. At some point the media will get it. Well maybe. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 28, 2019

He's got binders full of women who will vouch that he's totally not creepy. — GShift9 (@GShift9) May 28, 2019

Why does he do this? — Andy (@FrancisTheSailr) May 28, 2019

PLEASE DO NOT NOMINATE THIS PERSON — Obstinance Only (@InspectorHound4) May 28, 2019

Lots of people out here defending this one saying it wasn’t weird and sure, plenty of political candidates get friendly with kids. But “good looking” is an awfully weird thing to say to a young girl when you’re in your 70s. I’d even accept “cute,” but c’mon, man. Good looking? — Reformed Luddite (@Siskyphus) May 28, 2019

Even after being caught on video inappropriately complimenting and resting his hands on other people's children, being publicly shamed for it and warned repeatedly to stop, Joe Biden will not stop. This behavior is a liability that will get Trump re-elected if Biden is nominee. — Yusuf (@yusuf_VI) May 28, 2019

Where's the feminist outrage? You know, the OMG, how dare you comment on a female's appearance kind of outrage. — Woofle Jelly (@huntsvut) May 28, 2019

Standard operating procedure for Creepy Joe Biden. He is disgusting. — Kevin Arthur Harper 🇺🇸 (@KevinAHarperVO) May 28, 2019

The personal space thing really is going to be a liability and Biden doesn’t show any signs of changing in the next year. At least he didn’t put on blackface and moonwalk, although Democrats have been known to get away with that too.

Related: