Chicago ABC 7's Rob Elgas has more details on the alleged assault of actor Jessum Smollet.

First up, Smollett’s manager, Brandon Moore, is giving interviews and saying he was on the phone with his client at the time of the alleged assault and he “clearly” heard the “MAGA country” line and a racial slur:

NEW: @ABC reporting Smollett's music manager, Brandon Moore, has confirmed a @Variety report that he was on the phone with Smollett during the alleged attack and heard some of the incident. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

MORE: Brandon Moore tells @ABC he gave his account to Chicago Police. We are trying to confirm that. Moore also says he heard the words "MAGA country". He says he heard that "clearly" and heard the racial slur. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

Chicago police confirm this account:

NEW: Chicago police CONFIRM Jussie Smollett and his music manager, Brandon Moore, told detectives they were on the phone when Smollett was being attacked. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

But Smollett has reportedly refused to hand his cell phone over to the cops so they can “independently verify” it:

However, detectives are unable to "independently verify" the call occurred because Smollett refused to turn over his phone. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

Well, that’s certainly interesting. Chicago Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel confirms:

#JussieSmollett and his manager say they were on the phone during the alleged attack. #ChicagoPolice say Smollett refused to turn over his cell phone to confirm that. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) January 31, 2019

Yashar Ali confirms as well:

Confirmed with two Chicago PD sources that Jussie Smollett and his manager refused a request to turn over phone records to show Smollett's manager was on the phone with Jussie when the attack took place. Its not clear if Chicago PD will move to obtain records independently — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 31, 2019

As for the surveillance video of the persons of interest, Elgas explains here just how cops pieced together the timeline:

Detectives used time code from two different cameras to piece together Smollett's movements when he was near them. On one camera they are seated at a bench. The other camera shows Smollett across the street. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

Police say both Smollett and the "persons of interest" walk out of frame (on different cameras). Smollett would reappear on a different camera about a minute later. So basically for about 60 seconds Smollett is not on surveillance camera. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

Let me clarify. On one camera the "persons of interest" are seated at a bench. ACROSS the same street, Smollett is seen walking. Smollett is recorded on that different camera walking. The "persons of interest" are also seen walking, but on the other side of the same street. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

And there is video of Smollett with the rope around his neck:

The next time Smollett is seen on surveillance camera, he is entering a condo building. Police say he now has a rope around his neck and is "wearing it like a neck tie". About a minute (maybe less) has passed since he was seen on video. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

As well as video that shows “what appears to be road salt” on his clothing:

Smollett, according to investigators, walks in to the building, walks by building security and gets on an elevator. This video is better quality according to detectives. And what appears to be road salt is on his sweatshirt. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019

And there’s this report out now from a neighbor who claims she saw a “redneck” with a rope before the attack:

Jussie Smollett's neighbor claims she saw a "redneck" with a rope near their apartment building shortly before the attack: https://t.co/cEkdKNnNS1 pic.twitter.com/eVG1O5cZMQ — The Root (@TheRoot) January 31, 2019

The men were wearing ski masks and gloves when Smollett encountered them. So what does this description mean? https://t.co/HafTGQmiTX — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 31, 2019

