As we told you this morning, the online costume store Yandy pulled its sexy faux Handmaid’s Tale costume because the company’s “corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall” and letting a woman dress up as a slutty version of a character from a streaming TV show obviously didn’t meet those strict standards.

But fear not! There are some other empowering costumes you can still choose from, all with a political theme.

Such as, sexy Donald Trump:

Or maybe you’d prefer sexy Trump supporter shouting, “Fake News!”?

There’s also a generic sexy Republican costume:

Or if you want something really scary, how about sexy Democrat?

Unfortunately, sexy American flag is not available at this time if you wanted to pick something that both sides could enjoy:

America is already great!

***

