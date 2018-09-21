As Twitchy told you last night, Handmaid’s Tale costumes with a twist were available for purchase in time for Halloween:

Inevitable: You can now order your "Slutty Handmaid" costume in time for Halloween https://t.co/5VSbK63Ecy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2018

Notice we said “were available,” because they’re reportedly not for sale any longer due to backlash:

Yandy pulls its "sexy" Handmaid's Tale costume after a swift backlash.https://t.co/ZHcsP8fYRw pic.twitter.com/WfR3EZxYYD — io9 (@io9) September 21, 2018

The company released a statement explaining why they pulled the costume:

Confirmed:

Yet again.

the whole show is about sexual freedom, yet u ban or dislike this, hyprocite sjw's. — SFX (@SilverFaustX) September 21, 2018

Releasing a statement because of your sexy Handmaid's Tale costume is 2018 af https://t.co/Lbb2EoRAws — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 21, 2018

And the year is far from over.

We want you to be free, as long as you are free in the way we want you to be free. #theironykillsme — Derek Wilczynski (@derekwilc) September 21, 2018

Irony overload!