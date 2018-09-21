As Twitchy told you last night, Handmaid’s Tale costumes with a twist were available for purchase in time for Halloween:
Inevitable: You can now order your "Slutty Handmaid" costume in time for Halloween https://t.co/5VSbK63Ecy
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2018
Notice we said “were available,” because they’re reportedly not for sale any longer due to backlash:
Yandy pulls its "sexy" Handmaid's Tale costume after a swift backlash.https://t.co/ZHcsP8fYRw pic.twitter.com/WfR3EZxYYD
— io9 (@io9) September 21, 2018
The company released a statement explaining why they pulled the costume:
— Yandy.com (@Yandy) September 21, 2018
Confirmed:
Irony is dead. https://t.co/aAIvEnh7ob
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 21, 2018
Yet again.
— Formerly Spacemen Spiff (@formerspiff) September 21, 2018
the whole show is about sexual freedom, yet u ban or dislike this, hyprocite sjw's.
— SFX (@SilverFaustX) September 21, 2018
Here comes the fun police! pic.twitter.com/oYg706yRta
— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@beerboyeee) September 21, 2018
Releasing a statement because of your sexy Handmaid's Tale costume is 2018 af https://t.co/Lbb2EoRAws
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 21, 2018
And the year is far from over.
LMAO pic.twitter.com/WiXnx8GBzu
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 21, 2018
We want you to be free, as long as you are free in the way we want you to be free. #theironykillsme
— Derek Wilczynski (@derekwilc) September 21, 2018
Irony overload!