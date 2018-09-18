If you’re on Twitter right now at about 10:00 a.m. ET, you’ll see that “Mario Kart” is trending nationally and unfortunately it has something to do with Donald Trump and, believe it or not, Stormy Daniels:
Consider this your warning… DO NOT READ ANY FURTHER unless you really want to know:
Because this is pretty much the reaction once you click to find out what’s going on:
Still curious? OK, here goes:
I always said that if Trump was proud of what he had down there we would’ve seen it online already.
“He knows he has an unusual p—-,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…a d— like the mushroom character in Mario Kart…” https://t.co/9zXb2kDRWq
And we’ll BRB. Gotta go bleach our eyeballs:
