As we told you earlier, former Obama hack David Axelrod called today’s DNC lawsuit against the Trump administration, Russia and Wikileaks an “ill-timed” “sideshow.” Here it is again ICYMI:

All of these sideshows—Comey’s flamboyant roll out; this @DNC lawsuit—seem spectacularly ill-timed and abet @POTUS strategy of portraying a sober and essential probe as a partisan vendetta.

Everyone should chill out and let Mueller do his job.https://t.co/e1edkIcrmr — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 20, 2018

Well, he’s not the only Dem expressing frustration. Here’s Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), “one of the most vocal on the Hill about potential collusion,” saying on CNN that she’s “not supportive” of the “sidebar lawsuit”:

Moments ago, @JackieSpeier told @wolfblitzer she is "not supportive" of the DNC's lawsuit filed today against Trump associates. She is one of the most vocal on the Hill about potential collusion. BUT she just said she doesn't think this "sidebar lawsuit" is the right path. — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) April 20, 2018

But it gets worse. “two major democratic donors” have reached out to journalist Yashar Ali to express their frustration as well:

In text-messages today, two major democratic donors expressed frustration with this decision as well… https://t.co/oRAgz5Evy0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2018

Wow, this won’t end well for them, will it?

***

