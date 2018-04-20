As we told you earlier, former Obama hack David Axelrod called today’s DNC lawsuit against the Trump administration, Russia and Wikileaks an “ill-timed” “sideshow.” Here it is again ICYMI:

Well, he’s not the only Dem expressing frustration. Here’s Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), “one of the most vocal on the Hill about potential collusion,” saying on CNN that she’s “not supportive” of the “sidebar lawsuit”:

But it gets worse. “two major democratic donors” have reached out to journalist Yashar Ali to express their frustration as well:

Wow, this won’t end well for them, will it?

***

