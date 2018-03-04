The NRA has a new Dana Loesch spot out for the Oscars tonight. Check it out:

“To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents…Your Time is running out. The clock starts now."

–@DLoesch #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/SDVjeTxyfB — NRATV (@NRATV) March 4, 2018

And it’s not going over well with the blue-check mob. Montel Williams took particular offense to it, calling Dana a “spokesmodel” in a “cocktail dress”:

Let’s get one thing clear: I actually bore arms in uniform. Dana poses in cocktail dresses with guns. I’m not interested in a lecture on guns from a damn spokesmodel. https://t.co/O1vmmoR8Eo — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 4, 2018

Come on, Montel:

There is no dress code in the Bill of Rights https://t.co/JZRgmovCni — PollySpin (@PollySpin) March 5, 2018

Thank you for your service. But you being a veteran does not mean your opinion is sacrosanct, or you can beat down dissenting opoinions with your status. https://t.co/aQC6cUu1Cy — Kes Loves Cannons (@KesaraRiku) March 5, 2018

#2A isn't about professional soldiers. It's about the right of citizens like @dloesch to bear arms. https://t.co/tLNRBVrw8R — Eric H. (@ericinva) March 5, 2018

This is like saying men can't comment on abortion. I don't think it's gonna age well. https://t.co/ssGfYZih3U — Notorious Augusto P (@GenAugustoP) March 5, 2018

I'm not interested in a gun rights lecture from someone who thinks his uniform granted his opinion more legitimacy than @DLoesch's. https://t.co/FNdXFrPcOW — Problematic Puppies (@sadrbtpuppies) March 5, 2018

@Montel_Williams continues to embarrass himsrlf. Seriously, your military service means others can't have a valid opinion? How arrogant can you get? https://t.co/kelCySZwE5 — Robert Meyne (@RobMeyne) March 5, 2018

What about lectures from teenagers?

This does go both ways, by the way:

And I'm not interested in a lecture on my civil liberties from a damn talkshow host. You know how you can tell the guys who join up for the accolades? They're the first ones to use their time in as a bullypulpit to take away rights from others. https://t.co/83X9GOwtyW — Clarkhat's Scary Math Symbol – Square Root of Pew (@MollyMiller951) March 5, 2018

I'm not interested in a lecture on guns from a payday loan salesman, and yet, here we are.#LifeIsCruelAndAbsurdhttps://t.co/mLezocwpq2 — (((JimDelFitBitCoin))) (@JimDelRey) March 5, 2018

Ouch.

