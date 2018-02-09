So much for a slow news Friday night:

According to sources, Brand will take a job in corporate America:

Brand is important as she — or whomever replaces her — would have been in charge of the Mueller investigation if President Trump had fired Rob Rosenstein:

Reaction from libs is mixed … even in the same tweet:

To be continued…

Update: The new No. 3 will be Solicitor General Noel Francisco:

Update: To Walmart?

