Now we know this is not what Democrat Randy Bryce, who will be challenging Paul Ryan in 2018 in the WI-01, thought he was admitting, but it’s what he’s admitting: Obamacare is unaffordable and therefore, a failure:

Really sad moment taking my dad back to the asst’d living facility where he resides.

Woman taking care of him almost ran to me when she saw me. Told me about how she cant afford health care and hopes I win.

Dad will be taken care of but lady who does it won’t be.#MerryChristmas — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) December 24, 2017

Why can’t she afford it? WE WERE PROMISED! She kept her doctor, no? She kept her plan, no? She gets a subsidy, no?

Oh, and maybe Bryce can ask himself how much more a month he’s willing to pay for his father’s care so that his father’s nurse can afford insurance!

***

