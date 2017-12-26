Now we know this is not what Democrat Randy Bryce, who will be challenging Paul Ryan in 2018 in the WI-01, thought he was admitting, but it’s what he’s admitting: Obamacare is unaffordable and therefore, a failure:

Trending

Why can’t she afford it? WE WERE PROMISED! She kept her doctor, no? She kept her plan, no? She gets a subsidy, no?

Oh, and maybe Bryce can ask himself how much more a month he’s willing to pay for his father’s care so that his father’s nurse can afford insurance!

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Paul RyanRandy Bryce