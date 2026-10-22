Courting Disaster: Hillary Clinton Wants to Expand SCOTUS by Four Justices If Dems Retake Power

Democrats keep coming up with reasons they should never be allowed to hold power ever again. Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says her party should expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to thirteen. Why? To make it less partisan by packing the court with four insane, raging leftists, of course. Clinton adds that the court shouldn’t be expanded now. It needs to wait until Democrats hold the reins of power so they can put forth their ‘non-partisan’ candidates.

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Here’s baggy-eyed Clinton discussing SCOTUS expansion with lefty podcaster Kara Swisher. (WATCH)

Hillary wants the Supreme Court expanded to 13 Justices -- but not until "Democrats are in power." Because it's all about making the court less partisan and has nothing to do with entrenching Democrat power, of course. https://t.co/Z915TCk3Oc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2026

Not gonna lie…. It’s deeply unsettling that they are just saying it out loud so freely now….., — klundgren (@vaxx_passports) October 22, 2026

She is the most power hungry Fascist since…Obama — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) October 22, 2026

She would have been an extension of him if President Donald Trump hadn’t trounced her in 2016.

One poster says Democrats realize they missed their SCOTUS expansion window during President Joe Biden’s singular term.

They’re all talking up expanding the Supreme Court agenda so that if/when they have enough power, it won’t seem as radical. I believe they are convinced now that not doing it during the Biden presidency was a mistake. Imagine a SCOTUS majority of KBJ clones. It would barely matter after that who controls the other branches - they’d just govern from the Judiciary. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 22, 2026

And they wil use more just like her 😬 pic.twitter.com/bjZZU8ijLv — Andi (@FamFuerst) October 22, 2026

That’s an absolute nightmare scenario.

Posters say Trump should use all this expansion talk to highlight the Democrat Party’s hypocrisy and further expose the bias of the legacy media.

Countless Democrats have publicly stated their intentions to pack the Supreme Court and their media analysts are all on board.

I want Trump to make a statement that he intends to immediately add four justices just to see the reaction from the very same sources. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) October 22, 2026

Exactly!

Trump and GOP should try to extend it now!

You'll see how quick democrats come up with a law that prohibits expansion! 😂 — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) October 22, 2026

Trump should get the Democrat Party and their legacy media goons to shoot down their own partisan proposal.

Still, it would be nice if Trump beat the Democrats at their own game and added four of his SCOTUS choices while they're touting expansion.

Trump needs to get ahead of this and the Republicans need to add 4 more justices to the Supreme Court to stave off any future attempts at court packing by the Democrat Communists in the future. — Mike (@Mike50668678) October 22, 2026

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Agree! If R's keep congress we should just beat them to the punch!🙂 — TheGreatStateOfTexas (@GreatStateTX) October 22, 2026

Republicans being proactive instead of always reactive would be an unexpected change of pace. Do they have it in them? Probably not.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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