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Courting Disaster: Hillary Clinton Wants to Expand SCOTUS by Four Justices If Dems Retake Power

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 22, 2026 5:30 PM
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Courting Disaster: Hillary Clinton Wants to Expand SCOTUS by Four Justices If Dems Retake Power
Fuzzy Chimp

Democrats keep coming up with reasons they should never be allowed to hold power ever again. Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says her party should expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to thirteen. Why? To make it less partisan by packing the court with four insane, raging leftists, of course. Clinton adds that the court shouldn’t be expanded now. It needs to wait until Democrats hold the reins of power so they can put forth their ‘non-partisan’ candidates.

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Here’s baggy-eyed Clinton discussing SCOTUS expansion with lefty podcaster Kara Swisher. (WATCH)

She would have been an extension of him if President Donald Trump hadn’t trounced her in 2016.

One poster says Democrats realize they missed their SCOTUS expansion window during President Joe Biden’s singular term.

They’re all talking up expanding the Supreme Court agenda so that if/when they have enough power, it won’t seem as radical.

I believe they are convinced now that not doing it during the Biden presidency was a mistake. Imagine a SCOTUS majority of KBJ clones. 

It would barely matter after that who controls the other branches - they’d just govern from the Judiciary.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 22, 2026

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That’s an absolute nightmare scenario.

Posters say Trump should use all this expansion talk to highlight the Democrat Party’s hypocrisy and further expose the bias of the legacy media.

Trump should get the Democrat Party and their legacy media goons to shoot down their own partisan proposal.

Still, it would be nice if Trump beat the Democrats at their own game and added four of his SCOTUS choices while they're touting expansion.

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Republicans being proactive instead of always reactive would be an unexpected change of pace. Do they have it in them? Probably not.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SUPREME COURT | 2026 ELECTIONS | HILLARY CLINTON

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