And the dam is breaking…

The Detroit News reports this morning that a second ex-staffer for Rep. John Conyers is accusing the “icon” of sexual harassment:

Second ex-staffer accuses Conyers of sexual harassment https://t.co/p9v6WR1mkL via @detroitnews — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2017

The staffer, named Deeana Maher, told the Detroit News that she “didn’t report the harassment because it was clear nobody wanted to take it seriously”:

“I didn’t report the harassment because it was clear nobody wanted to take it seriously,” she said. “John Conyers is a powerful man in Washington, and nobody wanted to cross him.” https://t.co/tRAKwn9urR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2017

A lawyer for Rep. Conyers says the woman is lying:

Conyers' atty says woman is lying because she kept working for him. “I needed to earn a living, and I was 57. How many people are going to hire you at that age?” she replied. https://t.co/R6R9jbdTqu — katie rosman (@katierosman) November 28, 2017

Way to go, Congress:

What a disgrace. For how many decades did congressional leaders silently enable this? https://t.co/6LZcmXCOhA — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 28, 2017

Now here’s where it gets really, really bad for Nancy Pelosi: She Knew!

The Ethics committee ALREADY KNEW.@NancyPelosi and Dems ALREADY KNEW. And…They did NOTHING. And don't tell me this was a 'different era'…this was 2011!!! https://t.co/I2h3bV2nhU — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 28, 2017

From the article:

Deanna Maher, Conyers’ former deputy chief of staff, comes forward with 3 allegations of sexual advances and had previously complained to Ethics Committee re: Pelosi inaction https://t.co/Vzm1iLZcvL pic.twitter.com/rSFcfvVcWg — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) November 28, 2017

To recap, Pelosi knew. The Ethics Committee knew. Heck, even the entire press corps knew:

Cokie Roberts: Oh, We All Knew To Avoid Getting in An Elevator With Rep. Conyers https://t.co/FAfvfKIK1y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2017

Game over, for both of them:

We’ve been asking whether Pelosi thinks Conyers should resign since the day our first article about the settlement published. A week later, she still hasn’t answered the question. — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) November 28, 2017

