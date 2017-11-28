And the dam is breaking…

The Detroit News reports this morning that a second ex-staffer for Rep. John Conyers is accusing the “icon” of sexual harassment:

The staffer, named Deeana Maher, told the Detroit News that she “didn’t report the harassment because it was clear nobody wanted to take it seriously”:

A lawyer for Rep. Conyers says the woman is lying:

Way to go, Congress:

Now here’s where it gets really, really bad for Nancy Pelosi: She Knew!

From the article:

To recap, Pelosi knew. The Ethics Committee knew. Heck, even the entire press corps knew:

Game over, for both of them:

***

