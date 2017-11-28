And the dam is breaking…
The Detroit News reports this morning that a second ex-staffer for Rep. John Conyers is accusing the “icon” of sexual harassment:
Second ex-staffer accuses Conyers of sexual harassment https://t.co/p9v6WR1mkL via @detroitnews
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2017
The staffer, named Deeana Maher, told the Detroit News that she “didn’t report the harassment because it was clear nobody wanted to take it seriously”:
“I didn’t report the harassment because it was clear nobody wanted to take it seriously,” she said. “John Conyers is a powerful man in Washington, and nobody wanted to cross him.” https://t.co/tRAKwn9urR
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2017
A lawyer for Rep. Conyers says the woman is lying:
Conyers' atty says woman is lying because she kept working for him. “I needed to earn a living, and I was 57. How many people are going to hire you at that age?” she replied. https://t.co/R6R9jbdTqu
— katie rosman (@katierosman) November 28, 2017
Way to go, Congress:
What a disgrace. For how many decades did congressional leaders silently enable this? https://t.co/6LZcmXCOhA
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 28, 2017
Now here’s where it gets really, really bad for Nancy Pelosi: She Knew!
The Ethics committee ALREADY KNEW.@NancyPelosi and Dems ALREADY KNEW.
And…They did NOTHING.
And don't tell me this was a 'different era'…this was 2011!!! https://t.co/I2h3bV2nhU
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 28, 2017
From the article:
Deanna Maher, Conyers’ former deputy chief of staff, comes forward with 3 allegations of sexual advances and had previously complained to Ethics Committee re: Pelosi inaction https://t.co/Vzm1iLZcvL pic.twitter.com/rSFcfvVcWg
— Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) November 28, 2017
To recap, Pelosi knew. The Ethics Committee knew. Heck, even the entire press corps knew:
Cokie Roberts: Oh, We All Knew To Avoid Getting in An Elevator With Rep. Conyers https://t.co/FAfvfKIK1y
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2017
Game over, for both of them:
We’ve been asking whether Pelosi thinks Conyers should resign since the day our first article about the settlement published. A week later, she still hasn’t answered the question.
— Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) November 28, 2017
