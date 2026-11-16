If we were New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, we'd be laying low on the issue of illegal immigration after discovering that 6,600 noncitizens had been registered to vote in the state thanks to a "software error" (that the software vendor vehemently denies). We think the software error was noncitizens placing their soft fingertips on "Yes" on the Motor Vehicle System's touchscreen when it asked if they were citizens. In any case, the governor doubled down, with a defiant Sherrill saying she was blocking the release of the names of the registered noncitizens, saying it was the "private, identifying information of the citizens of New Jersey." What was that again? Citizens?

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The Republicans' Club at Rutgers University has invited retired Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino to speak on campus, and Sherrill let us all know that she's "deeply disappointed."

I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus. Giving him a platform is the wrong decision. People can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent. They can also reject the cruel policies of officials like Greg Bovino that cost people their lives. If the club moves forward with hosting Bovino, I will ensure the state works with Rutgers to protect the safety of everyone and the rights enshrined in our Constitution. I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities. They should also ask him what he makes of Americans’ overwhelming rejection of his policies in the midterms. In New Jersey, we believe deeply in the values of this country. Those values do not include dehumanizing and cruel policies, and militias that pledge loyalty to the president instead of the Constitution. Maybe the only question to ask of Bovino is what part of his oath to the Constitution did he miss and how did he get so caught up in the group think of this Administration that he could justify ignoring his obligation to the very people he was meant to serve? — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) November 16, 2026

The post continues:

… cruel policies of officials like Greg Bovino that cost people their lives. If the club moves forward with hosting Bovino, I will ensure the state works with Rutgers to protect the safety of everyone and the rights enshrined in our Constitution. I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities. They should also ask him what he makes of Americans’ overwhelming rejection of his policies in the midterms. In New Jersey, we believe deeply in the values of this country. Those values do not include dehumanizing and cruel policies, and militias that pledge loyalty to the president instead of the Constitution. Maybe the only question to ask of Bovino is what part of his oath to the Constitution did he miss and how did he get so caught up in the group think of this Administration that he could justify ignoring his obligation to the very people he was meant to serve?

Why is a governor getting involved in which public speakers attend a club meeting at a college? — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 16, 2026

@RyanGirdusky Because Democrats understand that you win by tolerating absolutely no dissent. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 16, 2026

@RyanGirdusky She's calling for the public to disrupt the speakers and intimidate the students. She's an elitist, leftist wanna be dictator — Anthony Formica (@AnthonyFormic13) November 16, 2026

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@RyanGirdusky The funniest part is the “I’m deeply disappointed,” as if a GOP club should naturally be concerned about which campus speakers make the Democrat governor of their state happy — Dumpsterjuice, Esq. (@eakinsovaltine) November 16, 2026

@RyanGirdusky It’s as if she’s openly inviting conflict. — egovacuo (@egovacuo) November 16, 2026

The people let her know:

@GovSherrillNJ That fascist must be silenced to save democracy! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ Spoken like a true lib who puts illegals aliens before her own citizens. — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ @JoshKraushaar He’s a former federal official, get over yourself. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ It’s called free speech. You do not have say over what college students are allowed to do. You do not use your position to politically target a school and students over their right to engage respectfully. This one party rule is communism. Leave the young people alone! — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ So free speech as long as you agree with it is a bad message for a governor — David DiBartolo (@CreatorPath) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ There was a Rutgers professor that participated in a webinar with a Hamas-affiliated organization. Not a single tweet But this deserves one ? Interesting — Mike The Packers Owner (@MikeTheHump_) November 16, 2026

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@GovSherrillNJ Rutgers hosted the ringleader of a terrorist bombing ring that murdered multiple people and not one New Jersey politician said a goddamned thing. https://t.co/QE9QE0lzCN — David Hines (@hradzka) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ Becky, we are a nation with laws, yet you continue to encourage others to break those laws. We support @GregoryKBovino because we want law & order and priority for law-abiding citizens. Stop pandering to criminals. — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ Imagine a sitting governor thinking it is an important part of her role to criticize a group of college students for inviting a speaker if she doesn’t agree with. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ So, in other words, you are openly admitting that you are "deeply disappointed" with free speech. Got it. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ Just because illegal immigrants are your voting base doesn’t mean they are American citizens. The Constitution applies to American citizens, not foreign invaders. So stop fueling hate and violence against law-abiding American citizens and stay out of their business! — Jerry Rosenbaum (@jrosen06242) November 16, 2026

@GovSherrillNJ The only rights that need to be protected are the speech rights of the organization and its invitee, which your idiotic tweet has done more to undermine than anything else. — Blue Collar Legal Scholar (@BCLegalScholar) November 16, 2026

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@GovSherrillNJ Bovino is a patriot and good on @RutgersGOP for having the fortitude to host him on campus. Real Americans are sick and tired of being second class citizens to illegals that you cater to. — 𝕮ollege 𝕽epublicans 𝖀nited (@National_RU) November 16, 2026

Speaking of Bovino, he responded:

Gubner, I am deeply disappointed in your penchant for using the Governor’s Office to limit Constitutional rights of Americans. This coming from someone who cheated at the Naval Academy ( you weren’t allowed to walk), and enriched yourself via insider trading in defense stocks as a Congressgirl -priceless. Tell you what, come on down to Rutgers and put your insider-trading money where your mouth is - you won’t be able to cheat your way through this one. @RutgersGOP @repdeliaramirez @BreannaMorello @OldPatrolHQ @CAgovernor @GovPritzker @NC_Governor — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) November 16, 2026

The post continues:

… a Congressgirl -priceless. Tell you what, come on down to Rutgers and put your insider-trading money where your mouth is - you won’t be able to cheat your way through this one. @RutgersGOP @repdeliaramirez @BreannaMorello @OldPatrolHQ @CAgovernor @GovPritzker @NC_Governor

@NJ1516sue Typical commie — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) November 16, 2026

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@GregoryKBovino Epic takedown of this communist poseur. Give her hell Greg. — ProudFloridian94 (@psu1983) November 16, 2026

@GregoryKBovino Based, as usual — Chief Shitting Bull (@seacheo) November 16, 2026

@GregoryKBovino I support Greg for Emperor. Not remotely kidding. — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) November 16, 2026

If only he'd come out of retirement for the rest of the Trump administration.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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