We just published a post on Sen. Elissa Slotkin, so let's keep the horrible Democrat women theme rolling with this from the still-bitter Hillary Clinton. Clinton says it will be "a sight for sore, sore eyes" (and sore losers) to see President Donald Trump heading down the aisle to give his State of the Union address and seeing all these Democrat women "just staring at him." If that's how Clinton gets her jollies, then fine, but 1) we don't think Trump will even notice, as he'll be busy shaking hands and greeting his supporters, and 2) we don't think these women are in any position to do anything but stare at him. Do any of these Democrat women use a cane? Because Al Green won't be there to point his cane at the president and get himself removed this year.

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Hillary Clinton: "I'm looking forward to when Trump gives his State of the Union and he has to walk down that aisle and all these Democrat women are just staring at him." https://t.co/Lnby5Gzeg1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 16, 2026

Hillary 10-year therapy tour continues to show zero improvement for the patient: — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 16, 2026

@JoeConchaTV And somehow Hillary thinks Trump will care. Trump loves women….. the crazier the better. — Megan Ingegneri (@Megan86235922) November 16, 2026

@JoeConchaTV @1961mado As if he would care. — Fierce Terrier (@mpav) November 16, 2026

@theblaze Talk about living rent free in her head. Seems Trump is a permanent fixture in her cerebral cortex. She's seriously mentally ill. In public no less. She is setting the all-time record for poor self-awareness. — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) November 16, 2026

@theblaze Hillary eagerly anticipating the walk of the stares. Nothing says “we’ve learned nothing” like a former candidate still scripting the optics of her loss a decade later. — Me Chomper (@chmpr) November 16, 2026

@theblaze And @HillaryClinton can’t seem to figure out why she was rejected as President; she’s just so damn unlikeable, arrogant and such a snob. — Sweet Caroline (@SweetCa40472719) November 16, 2026

@theblaze She is one of the worst women on the planet. — Courtney (@HomemakingLady) November 16, 2026

@theblaze And that miserable old hag won't be one of them. — The Resolute One (@Italianshiiii) November 16, 2026

@theblaze @grok does Hillary Clinton hold any position today any government? What relevance does she have? — Hollywood23 (@IlliniNation23) November 16, 2026

@theblaze There wont be enough prescription anxiety and depression pills to go around for the liberal women. — Susan (@SusanTaxRelief) November 16, 2026

@theblaze https://t.co/GYExdINm7q — Posting Patton (@Jerkstore723) November 16, 2026

@theblaze Bit of an odd fantasy but ok — Adam (@acs614) November 16, 2026

@theblaze At least he will be walking down the aisle as a President, something Hilary will never experience. — Moses Ajayi (@MosesAjayi_) November 16, 2026

@theblaze Kind of like Bill's rape victims staring at him during her last debate with Trump. — David Ryan (@DavidRy01734524) November 16, 2026

@theblaze It’s going to be AWESOME. All these women looking at THE MAN walking down the isle, envious and longing, lol😂 — Eva Porter (@GodandGlockGirl) November 16, 2026

@theblaze You think Trump is bothered by women staring at him? 😂 — Mark Mitchell Matthews (@Mitmatt2424) November 16, 2026

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We've had Trump as president for six years now. It should be pretty obvious that he's not going to be the least bit flustered by having angry AWFLs staring at him.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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