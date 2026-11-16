Democrat Wins Media says that "every American needs to see this," and we agree. From participating in the Seditious Six video to warning young conservatives not to work for the Trump administration, lest Democrats legally prosecute them, Sen. Elissa Slotkin has really been letting her inner CIA analyst do the talking as she tries to drum up a color revolution. In this clip, Slotkin says that Democrats need to find an "unsexy group" (no problem there) to "Trump-proof" the government.

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BREAKING: In a powerful moment, Senator Elissa Slotkin just laid out how Democrats are going to "Trump proof" the government to ensure no one can ever use the power of public office for such brazen corruption again. Every American needs to see this. https://t.co/cmqAvp1Reo — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) November 14, 2026

They plan to freeze the executive out of any possible alterations of the deep state so it’s impossible to alter the government through elections — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 16, 2026

Just a normal classical liberal out here talking about doing classical liberal things at the classical liberal conference. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2026

As much as I love Trump he was supposed to destroy these people and somehow they seem more emboldened than ever — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 16, 2026

The CIA Deep State tool reads her script saying things. Complete psyop bullshit. Don't buy a word this not very bright dumbass says. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) November 16, 2026

Have you considered that we’re just… not going to let you set up a system where elections are meaningless? Like, that simply will not happen because we will not allow it to happen? — Mortarion, the Death Lord ☣️ (@MiasmaMaestro) November 16, 2026

A "democracy" that you've successfully opponent-proofed is no democracy at all. — Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 16, 2026

@DemocraticWins Brazen bitch. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 16, 2026

@DemocraticWins Sorry to burst your bubble but neither party has the power to permanently do anything at all, it's right there in the Constitution - the document that libs despise but nonetheless prevents the fascism they are always wailing about — Midwest State of Mind (@mwstateofmind) November 16, 2026

@DemocraticWins Ah the “tyranny because Trump ended our corruption” gambit. Complete with the continued lies and a CIA asset masquerading as a Senator. Bold strategy cotton, let’s see if you guys are the first in history to survive what you’re attempting. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) November 15, 2026

@DemocraticWins This human bobble head with her weird hair and cocaine hands never really left the CIA and is 100% behind a color revolution here…because the nutjob has already done it in other countries — Trippe Kimbrell (@RealTKimbrell) November 16, 2026

@DemocraticWins Before you prevent “such brazen corruption”, maybe you should prove that it happened. Because you haven’t. Also, remove the corruption from your own party to show that you actually care. Because you haven’t. — Sean Rowland (@rowlands_laws) November 16, 2026

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@DemocraticWins By this they mean they're going to further insulate themselves so no one can ever threaten their corrupt usurpation of the bureaucratic state. These people are seditionists. — Augusto Pugnochet - The Anti-Communist Pug (@pugnochet) November 16, 2026

@DemocraticWins Slotkin exudes Hillary Clinton vibes. Nakedly evil. Psychopathic. They’re the Bolsheviks of the modern age. — Crafty Wrench (@crftrwrnch) November 16, 2026

"Evil" is a strong word to throw around, but with Slotkin, it fits. At least she's either dumb enough or overconfident enough to say the quiet part out loud for the rest of us.

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