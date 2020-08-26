Joy Reid calls naturalization ceremony shown during the RNC an ‘abomination’

Posted at 8:53 am on August 26, 2020 by Greg Pollowitz

As we told you last night, President Trump aired a naturalization ceremony held earlier in the day at the White House during the RNC’s primetime coverage at night:

And MSNBC Joy Reid thinks this was an “abomination”:

So predictable:

Not all mothers would agree, however:

We know the answer to this one:

And what does her mother think about those homophobic blog posts that were never fully explained?

Busted.

***


