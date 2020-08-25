Just between us, we get the idea from following PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor on Twitter that she leans to the left just a bit. Sure, she reports the news, but then follows up with some subtle editorializing like, “Think about that.”

During the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, President Trump witnessed a naturalization ceremony:

Here’s what you get for your tax dollars:

Trending

White House correspondent.

Good point:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: naturalization ceremonyPBS NewsRepublican National ConventionRNCYamiche Alcindor