Meet Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden’s newest adviser:

And would you believe she thinks someone accused of sexual assault shouldn’t be in a position of power?

We remember when CNN’s Jake Tapper called accusations like this an “unprecedented smear campaign.” Certainly, there should be equal outrage about this, right?

Boy, wait until she finds out about her new boss and the allegations against him!

She had quite a lot to say back then:

And Dems are also predictable in this one way:

Now do presidential candidates:

Joe Biden, white man and victim?

Michael Avenatti making an appearance is the cherry on top:

And LOLOLOLOL:

