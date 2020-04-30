Oh really?

An adviser to one of the women under consideration as a potential running mate for Joe Biden told Politico that “‘Believe the woman’ didn’t mean believe all women, all the time” and “this is an era of slogans and we’re paying the price for that.”

LOLOLOLOL:

An adviser to one of the women under consideration to @MarcACaputo: “‘Believe the woman’ didn’t mean believe all women, all the time. But this is an era of slogans and we’re paying the price for that.” https://t.co/6RXziqT0wk — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) April 30, 2020

It also sounds like they’re about to go on the attack and criticize Tara Reade for her changing story. From the article:

“‘Believe the woman’ didn’t mean believe all women, all the time. But this is an era of slogans and we’re paying the price for that,” said an adviser to one of the women under consideration, noting Reade’s story changed over the time.

The adviser also called #MeToo an “over-correction”:

“The #MeToo movement was an over-correction to decades of ignoring women and not believing them. And what we’re seeing now is a result of that over-correction,” the adviser said. “It’s not ideal. It’s not what we want to be talking about.”

As for Biden, he’s still avoiding the subject:

But for a denial issued by his campaign, Biden hasnt discussed accusations he assaulted a former staffer. At a Weds fundraiser, someone asked about military sex assault. But he didnt discuss the broader topic “Look, we have to change the culture of abuse in this country” he said pic.twitter.com/4TWH2iGJxA — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 30, 2020

Baby steps, Joe. Baby steps:

One donor who was on the virtual fundraising chat thought Biden was going to discuss the allegations of Tara Reade, saying to me “I thought the question was put on the list with that in mind.” Biden’s campaign knows it’s a matter of time before he has to address it — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 30, 2020

Eventually he’ll have to leave his Delaware bunker and address it:

So far, Biden has personally been able to avoid discussing the allegations because access to him as he shelters at home is extremely limited and coincidentally all media who have been able to speak with him haven’t asked about it. (I’ve asked, incidentally). — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 30, 2020

Or maybe Biden is right and this is one of those fights that’s only happening on Twitter?

So why not get ahead of this now for Biden? So far this issue has dominated the political Twittersphere, which Biden’s campaign has a measure of contempt for after predictions of his campaign’s death for months proved premature on issue after issue — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 30, 2020

“Will it work here? We’ll see”:

So far, Biden’s success has been rooted in not overreacting to critics, not adding fuel to fires, and being patient. To date, it’s worked. Will it work here? We’ll see. But again, it’s a matter of time before he comments. The question is when and how and what he says — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 30, 2020

Hey, demonizing the accuser worked for Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, why not use the same playbook? And it’s already happening with libs trying to tie her to Russia and Putin:

Another reason for Biden not to charge out there: the party has been out front on believing women who come forward. There’s an inherent tension between past rhetoric & current reality. And the last thing he wants to do is make it look like he’s demonizing a woman accuser — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 30, 2020

