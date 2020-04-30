Oh really?

An adviser to one of the women under consideration as a potential running mate for Joe Biden told Politico that “‘Believe the woman’ didn’t mean believe all women, all the time” and “this is an era of slogans and we’re paying the price for that.”

LOLOLOLOL:

It also sounds like they’re about to go on the attack and criticize Tara Reade for her changing story. From the article:

“‘Believe the woman’ didn’t mean believe all women, all the time. But this is an era of slogans and we’re paying the price for that,” said an adviser to one of the women under consideration, noting Reade’s story changed over the time.

The adviser also called #MeToo an “over-correction”:

“The #MeToo movement was an over-correction to decades of ignoring women and not believing them. And what we’re seeing now is a result of that over-correction,” the adviser said. “It’s not ideal. It’s not what we want to be talking about.”

As for Biden, he’s still avoiding the subject:

Baby steps, Joe. Baby steps:

Eventually he’ll have to leave his Delaware bunker and address it:

Or maybe Biden is right and this is one of those fights that’s only happening on Twitter?

“Will it work here? We’ll see”:

Hey, demonizing the accuser worked for Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, why not use the same playbook? And it’s already happening with libs trying to tie her to Russia and Putin:

***

