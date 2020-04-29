This could be the day the Joe Biden campaign officially ended. . .

Earlier today it was the NYT calling out the former VP for issuing bogus talking points and now here’s NYT media columnist Ben Smith chastising the media for thinking they can control the Tara Reade story and calling on Biden to “open his personal papers to inspection”:

It’s happening:

Yes, Joe . . . what are you hiding?

If there was nothing in those papers, they’d already have been released:

As for the papers or even an interview, don’t hold your breath:

Smith also criticized cable news for only focusing on the pandemic, although it is an important story:

