We’ve gotten to the part of the program where Tara Reade’s sexaul assualt allegation is being linked to Russia, because of course it is.

Louise Mensch, for example:

Can you @kthalps, can Putin-lover Tara Reade, can Bernie Sanders, BEGIN TO COMPREHEND what it means to a grieving mother that Russian trolls inserted themselves in Ferguson? Yes, Russian influence there was *my scoop*. I wish I were wrong. I wasn’t. https://t.co/c1nWrYnbUY — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) March 29, 2020

Here’s the WaPo’s Eugene Scott amplifying that message which was originally reported in the NYT:

“Tara Reade seems almost engineered in a lab to inspire skepticism in mainstream Democrats, both because her story keeps changing and because of her bizarre public worship of President Vladimir Putin of Russia,” ⁦@michelleinbklyn⁩ https://t.co/wT8gg6ozTr — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) April 14, 2020

The Nation’s Joan Walsh, too:

"Reade seems to have, or have had, a strange obsession with Vladimir Putin," claims @JoanWalsh in @thenation as a means of trashing Tara Reade's credibility. Remember this standard for the future: a female's accuser political views are relevant to know if she's lying. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2020

Add NPR to the mix:

NPR's Asma Khalid on Tara Reade: "Big questions remain…her outspoken support of other Democratic candidates, these effusive online posts" about Putin.

NPR's Nina Totenberg on Hill: "Everybody she said she was a saint, that her integrity was the highest."https://t.co/6PJwOuJ6CB — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 20, 2020

What’s Plan C we wonder?

Tara Reade is an FSB op. Plan B because Ukraine flopped. https://t.co/ts16pHjKrG — Xeni Jardin 😷🏠 (@xeni) April 25, 2020

Princeton Professor Sam Wang:

There appears to be a coordinated disinformation campaign against Joe Biden developing, centered around the shifting stories of Putin follower Tara Reade. @joanwalsh reports: https://t.co/HaC7Ru65oj — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) April 26, 2020

But, at the very least, Wang wants it investigating:

I should go on record as saying that it is an essential obligation to investigate serious allegations made by women of assault. In this case, key features, including corroboration at the time and consistency of account, appear to be missing or inadequate. — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) April 26, 2020

What will they say now that there’s the Larry King clip?

Postscript: Lisa Lerer and Sydney Ember @melbournecoal (@nytimes) and @NPR have looked into it too and not found a credible story yet. @ryangrim is paying close attention to this story. His words are fairly measured, but anyway we will see what he finds. https://t.co/KPYMKUrnAa — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) April 26, 2020

***

