NASCAR Drivers, Fans, and North Carolinians Mourn the Tragic Deaths of Greg Biffle and His Family



On Thursday, NASCAR fans and North Carolinians received devastating news when it was reported that former driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children, Emma and Ryder, were killed in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, on their way to visit a friend in Florida. The two pilots of the Cessna they were flying and another former NASCAR employee were also killed in the crash.

Biffle was born and grew up in Washington state, but he spent much of his adult life at his ranch in North Carolina, where he was beloved not just for his NASCAR success, but also his love for his adopted state and its residents.

North Carolina Representative Richard Hudon expressed his sadness at the tragic news and offered a tribute to the man Biffle was on and off the track.

I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them.



They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as… — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) December 18, 2025

... extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.



The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.



The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were.



Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss.

North Carolina resident and Hurricane Helene victims advocate Matt Van Swol echoed this sorrow.

It is with a heavy heart I share the news that it has been confirmed that Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Biffle, his 14-year-old daughter Emma, and his 5-year-old son Ryder, have passed on from this earth and into the glory of God. pic.twitter.com/HHTcH2XXLH — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 18, 2025

Van Swol also shared a video from earlier this year as a testament to how much Biffle helped the victims of Hurricane Helene.

I'm at a complete loss for words.



Greg Biffle was one of the most heroic volunteers during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.



For 2 weeks straight, Greg flew his own personal helicopter every single day to rescue victims who were stranded in the mountains.



A true hero. pic.twitter.com/SDC7kXm1Sz — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 18, 2025

Thursday afternoon and evening, other NASCAR drivers and fans shared their love for Biffle and his family, and many of them similarly honored not just the competitor he was, but the person.

I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and their children Emma and Ryder. This kind of loss is impossible to understand, and I’m keeping their loved ones in my thoughts and prayers during this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/gmcK2fqM4g — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) December 18, 2025

Devastating news. I had such tremendous respect for Greg as a driver, and we shared countless tough battles on the track. Like so many others, I was inspired by his tireless relief work during Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to the Biffle family and everyone hurting. pic.twitter.com/TN9vbqjpZ4 — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) December 18, 2025

A winner on and off the race track.



Greg Biffle leaves a lasting impression on all of us. pic.twitter.com/vk68lgaY3t — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 19, 2025

Richard Petty and the Petty Family are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family. Greg was not only a fearless competitor, but someone who showed that same fearlessness in his generosity to others.



Our deepest condolences to their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DMzK7jJfAp — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) December 18, 2025

Sending our condolences to those who knew and loved Greg Biffle, his family, and all those aboard today’s flight.



From Greg's NASCAR career to his humanitarian efforts in Western NC, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4bqfE2mnBJ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 18, 2025

X user Mazemoore, who always has the perfect video clip for any given moment, shared some of Biffle's own words about helping others:

Greg Biffle was a patriot and a great man. This is such a tragedy.



Here's Biffle last year talking about helping each other in the time of need.



RIP to the Biffle and his family. pic.twitter.com/KsFAKD5S5v — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 18, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also offered his condolences while paying tribute to Biffle's spirit of service to others and promising to investigate the crash.

Greg Biffle wasn't just a NASCAR legend -- he was a true patriot who used his platform, wealth, and resources to help people.



When Hurricane Helene devasted communities across Western North Carolina, he jumped into action to save lives and deliver critical supplies. His… https://t.co/OgjpJFAFIC — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 18, 2025

@USDOT ... His dedication was an inspiration to



I even interviewed Biffle last year when I was with Fox Business, and I saw then his heart of gold and commitment to service.



Our prayers are with his loved ones as they face this horrible tragedy. @FAANews and everyone involved in the cleanup effort.I even interviewed Biffle last year when I was with Fox Business, and I saw then his heart of gold and commitment to service.Our prayers are with his loved ones as they face this horrible tragedy. @NTSB investigators are already enroute and will support the 's investigation.

On the track, Biffle was a champion in the Craftsman Truck Series, the NASCAR Busch Series, and won 19 races during his career in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

But it was clear from the outpouring of emotion and condolences on X that, despite being a great driver, Biffle will mostly be missed for his humanity and dedication to service.

The families of everyone lost in the crash issued a joint statement on the tragedy:

'We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives. We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another.'

Rest in peace, Greg Biffle, his family, and the three others aboard the plane.

