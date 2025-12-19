CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s...
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Dem Chuck Schumer Warns That the Legacy Media Is Consolidating Behind Trump
Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien...
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
CBS News: ‘Fraud Tourists’ Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to...
VIP
From Saint Nicholas to Scolding: Teen Activist's Anti-Santa Post Divides Christian Twitter
BREAKING: Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of...
VIP
San Francisco Board Votes to Establish a Reparations Fund
San Diego Schools Announce ‘More Choices Than Ever’ for Gender Identity
Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
WaPo: American Academy of Pediatrics Loses Funding After Criticizing RFK Jr

NASCAR Drivers, Fans, and North Carolinians Mourn the Tragic Deaths of Greg Biffle and His Family

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 AM on December 19, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux


On Thursday, NASCAR fans and North Carolinians received devastating news when it was reported that former driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children, Emma and Ryder, were killed in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, on their way to visit a friend in Florida. The two pilots of the Cessna they were flying and another former NASCAR employee were also killed in the crash. 

Advertisement

Biffle was born and grew up in Washington state, but he spent much of his adult life at his ranch in North Carolina, where he was beloved not just for his NASCAR success, but also his love for his adopted state and its residents. 

North Carolina Representative Richard Hudon expressed his sadness at the tragic news and offered a tribute to the man Biffle was on and off the track. 

... extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. 

The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. 

The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were. 

Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss.

North Carolina resident and Hurricane Helene victims advocate Matt Van Swol echoed this sorrow. 

Recommended

Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Gordon K
Advertisement

Van Swol also shared a video from earlier this year as a testament to how much Biffle helped the victims of Hurricane Helene. 

Thursday afternoon and evening, other NASCAR drivers and fans shared their love for Biffle and his family, and many of them similarly honored not just the competitor he was, but the person.

Advertisement

X user Mazemoore, who always has the perfect video clip for any given moment, shared some of Biffle's own words about helping others:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also offered his condolences while paying tribute to Biffle's spirit of service to others and promising to investigate the crash. 

Advertisement
... His dedication was an inspiration to @USDOT and everyone involved in the cleanup effort.  

I even interviewed Biffle last year when I was with Fox Business, and I saw then his heart of gold and commitment to service.

Our prayers are with his loved ones as they face this horrible tragedy. @FAANews investigators are already enroute and will support the @NTSB's investigation.

On the track, Biffle was a champion in the Craftsman Truck Series, the NASCAR Busch Series, and won 19 races during his career in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. 

But it was clear from the outpouring of emotion and condolences on X that, despite being a great driver, Biffle will mostly be missed for his humanity and dedication to service. 

The families of everyone lost in the crash issued a joint statement on the tragedy: 

'We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives. We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another.'

Advertisement

Rest in peace, Greg Biffle, his family, and the three others aboard the plane. 

*****

Tags:

NORTH CAROLINA SEAN DUFFY SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Gordon K
CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s Health From Afar
Warren Squire
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Warren Squire
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE
Warren Squire
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
justmindy
CBS News: ‘Fraud Tourists’ Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to Make Money
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins Gordon K
Advertisement