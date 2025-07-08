It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American Farmland

Of everyone in President Trump's Cabinet, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has probably received the least attention (and the corresponding hit pieces from the legacy media). That doesn't mean she hasn't been working to Make America Great Again. She has helped to lower the cost of staples such as eggs from the astronomical highs under Bidenflation. And she has also fought to save farmers from eminent domain land grabs.

Advertisement

But she had better be ready for the spotlight now. Because the announcement she made this morning is going to anger a LOT of powerful people.

Which, of course, means that she is doing the right thing. Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration just announced a complete and total CRACKDOWN on Chinese Communist Party-linked ownership of FARMLAND nationwide.



This is EXISTENTIAL.



"We are taking our American farmland BACK."



"Securing and protecting American farmland ownership."



It… pic.twitter.com/pHGAYANZuo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

This is not only huge, but it is also YUGE.

And it is something that America's heartland has been begging the federal government to do for ages.

There are currently approximately 40 million acres of U.S. agricultural land that are foreign-owned. The Biden administration didn't help matters, with that number increasing by 40 percent since 2021.

Rollins' initiative not only seeks to prevent future sales to America's enemies but, as she said, to 'claw back' the land that was already sold.

This should have never been allowed to happen in the first place!! https://t.co/Xn6cTNntkW — Srtreb4501 (@srtreb4501) July 8, 2025

You can say that again.

As Rollins noted in her remarks, many governors have taken the lead on this issue during the prior administration -- including Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas, Ron DeSantis in Florida, and Greg Gianforte in Montana -- but it is long past time for the federal government to take action.

It’s about time you know another countries. Americans can’t own land.



An example is Vietnam. Americans cannot own land over in Vietnam. https://t.co/8mIkyy6bTc — Elaine VonCannon (@ElaineVoncannon) July 8, 2025

Most countries in the Far East, most notably China, ban foreign ownership entirely, while many in Europe have significant restrictions.

It's time for the United States to join the club.

Yes! Letting them buy any of our land was one of the dumbest national security lapses ever. This is great news! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) July 8, 2025

Protect our soil from CCP control. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 8, 2025

This is what we voted for!



America First means OUR land in OUR hands.



No more selling the farm to our adversaries. — Brent Shavnore (@brent_shavnore) July 8, 2025

Millions of us did.

Not anymore, it ain't.

About time. @GovJanetMills wonder if China's going to like you after this. https://t.co/1Xi3L5Zhs4 — Rabid Catz (@RabidCatz) July 8, 2025

Many Democrats, and some other very powerful people internationally, are likely to lose their minds over this initiative, which tells us everything we need to know about them.

Advertisement

We can't wait for Eric Swalwell to chime in.

As soon as his CCP handlers provide him with his talking points, that is.

Promises made Promises kept https://t.co/YIYXrZ7jQK — Linscav (@Lindasue929) July 8, 2025

YES YES YES 🙌



THIS IS WHAT I VOTED FOR!!



The Chinese SHOULD NOT OWN 1 BLADE OF AMERICAN GRASS! https://t.co/ozEP6oiZNX — Free Speech (@FreeSpeech40737) July 8, 2025

🔥 Finally. Foreign adversaries should never own the land that feeds our people.



This isn’t xenophobia, it’s national survival.



China bans Americans from buying their farmland.



Why were we letting them buy ours?

America is NOT for sale. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 8, 2025

This is more than just policy it’s strategy. When foreign adversaries own critical farmland, they hold leverage over our food supply and national resilience. Taking back control of American land is a matter of sovereignty and survival. Long overdue. — Angel Montano (@_STOAngel) July 8, 2025

It's about time we brought strategy back into the federal government, after four years of 'Don't.'

Awesome move by the Trump administration! Taking back our farmland from Chinese Communist Party control is a huge win for national security and American farmers. Banning Chinese nationals from buying our land is a smart, bold step—time to protect what’s ours! — Janet™ (@Janet_sm145) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, we will have to see how this initiative plays out over the next four years. Banning the sale of land is the easy part. Taking back what's ours will likely be a little more difficult.

But it can be done. With sufficient political will, no country can stop America from asserting and regaining its national sovereignty.

After all, Woodie Guthrie never sang, 'This land was made for you and me ... and China.'