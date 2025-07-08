Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less...
It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American Farmland

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Of everyone in President Trump's Cabinet, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has probably received the least attention (and the corresponding hit pieces from the legacy media). That doesn't mean she hasn't been working to Make America Great Again. She has helped to lower the cost of staples such as eggs from the astronomical highs under Bidenflation. And she has also fought to save farmers from eminent domain land grabs.

But she had better be ready for the spotlight now. Because the announcement she made this morning is going to anger a LOT of powerful people. 

Which, of course, means that she is doing the right thing. Watch:  

This is not only huge, but it is also YUGE. 

And it is something that America's heartland has been begging the federal government to do for ages. 

There are currently approximately 40 million acres of U.S. agricultural land that are foreign-owned. The Biden administration didn't help matters, with that number increasing by 40 percent since 2021. 

Rollins' initiative not only seeks to prevent future sales to America's enemies but, as she said, to 'claw back' the land that was already sold. 

You can say that again. 

As Rollins noted in her remarks, many governors have taken the lead on this issue during the prior administration -- including Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas, Ron DeSantis in Florida, and Greg Gianforte in Montana -- but it is long past time for the federal government to take action. 

Most countries in the Far East, most notably China, ban foreign ownership entirely, while many in Europe have significant restrictions.

It's time for the United States to join the club. 

Millions of us did. 

Not anymore, it ain't. 

Many Democrats, and some other very powerful people internationally, are likely to lose their minds over this initiative, which tells us everything we need to know about them. 

We can't wait for Eric Swalwell to chime in. 

As soon as his CCP handlers provide him with his talking points, that is. 

It's about time we brought strategy back into the federal government, after four years of 'Don't.'

Of course, we will have to see how this initiative plays out over the next four years. Banning the sale of land is the easy part. Taking back what's ours will likely be a little more difficult. 

But it can be done. With sufficient political will, no country can stop America from asserting and regaining its national sovereignty. 

After all, Woodie Guthrie never sang, 'This land was made for you and me ... and China.'

