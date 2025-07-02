'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X

Calling all breakfast food aficionados, Waffle House has some good news for you!

Egg-cellent news…as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding! pic.twitter.com/xXE6giZhRe — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 1, 2025

Advertisement

Back in February of this year, the Waffle House franchise implemented a $0.50 surcharge on all of their egg items. This policy spanned more than two thousand locations and was due to soaring egg prices cause by the bird flu. More than 13 MILLION hens died or were put down by farmers since the outbreak in December of 2024.

This was a pretty huge deal since eggs are Waffle House's most-ordered item on their menu. According to their website, they serve 272 million eggs per year.

Egg prices have fallen by 12.7% in April, and the USDA reported that a dozen large white-shell eggs now cost less than $3.

I was recently informed that the cost of eggs and gas is skyrocketing..... — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 2, 2025

Wow! I’m shocked the @krassenstein didn’t post this! I wonder Why? — matt miller 🇺🇦 🇵🇱𝕏 (@MattMillerCubed) July 1, 2025

Well, to be fair, leftists are not known for their sense of self-awareness or ability to adjust to new information.

Responses to this announcement ran the gamut, from people thanking President Trump, requesting that the restaurant chain move to beef tallow and eliminate seed oils (likely based on R.F.K.'s stances on these things), and asking the franchise to come to their respective states.

How about using beef tallow and getting rid of seed oils too 😃😃 — Nelio J. Diaz (@neliodiaz07) July 1, 2025

Please move to beef tallow… Please please get rid of seed oils. If you do, I’ll be back damn near every day of the week. Until then, I can’t eat there and I love waffle House. — Paul Hodge (@PaullHodge) July 2, 2025

Big beautiful eggs!



I like Waffle House, but we don't have them in Michigan. — 1000Words (@FactualGraphics) July 2, 2025

Thank you President Trump! — Blain (@blainx85) July 2, 2025

On June 26th of this year, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins released a statement saying 'On my first day as Secretary, we got to work to implement a five-pronged strategy to improve biosecurity on the farm and lower egg prices on grocery store shelves. The plan has worked, and families are seeing relief.' Rollins pointed out that after reaching a record high due to the Biden Administration’s lack of action, wholesale egg prices have now dropped 64%, with retail prices falling 27% from their peak earlier this year.

respectfully no — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 1, 2025

Pfft, they're not IHOP.

While Waffle House has an oddly accurate index for natural disasters, maybe they have the same uncanny ability to be a barometer of America's food prices. Time will tell.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie. Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.