As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the Texas Flood

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on July 06, 2025
imgflip

The flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas Hill Country is a terrible and ongoing tragedy. As of this morning, more than 50 have been reported dead, and the search continues for missing girls from Camp Mystic, which was swept away by the flash flood. 

Outside of the loss of life, maybe the most nauseating aspect of this tragedy has been the efforts of Democrats to immediately politicize it and use it as a cudgel against President Trump. We're not surprised; Democrats constantly do this. But something about their reaction to this tragedy is particularly vomitous. 

Here is a small sample, if you can bear to read them. 

They deserved it? Truly despicable. 

And it's not just random people on X who have been doing this. Twitchy reported yesterday about a CNN national security analyst who tried to blame it on DOGE, even though no cuts from DOGE have been made to the National Weather Service, and the NWS provided multiple warnings for flash flooding. 

The ever repugnant Senator Chris Murphy tried to get in on the Trump blame game as well. 

Except Grok was wrong (as it has increasingly been lately). Even the Associated Press has reported that the NWS was not just fully staffed, but OVER-staffed, leading up to the flooding. 

That was 18 hours ago, and Murphy has not apologized nor deleted his post. 

It is bad enough that the families of the victims have to deal with the natural disaster and the loss of loved ones. They also have to deal with people who despise them for no other reason than an irrational hatred of the President. 

But just when we are ready to throw up our hands and give up on basic human decency, we are reminded that this country is full of heroes. 

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was kind enough to share an AMAZING hero with all of us late last night. 

Meet Petty Officer Scott Ruskin, who restores our faith in humanity. 

... Scott Ruskin is an American hero. 

His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG.

His first mission. And so far, 165 Texans owe him their lives (not to mention the countless others who have been saved by other heroes in the United States Coast Guard). 

Unbelievable. And we mean that in the very best way possible. 

He deserves at least that, not to mention all of our respect and admiration. 

He should receive ALL of our attention, as opposed to the miserable people we noted above who have been begging for it by being ghouls. 

America could use about a million more Petty Office Ruskins ... and FAR fewer Ron Filipowskis. 

Absolutely. 

And he could also use everyone's prayers along with those for the victims. 

We have not been able to confirm this, but some are reporting that Ruskin set a new record for lives saved on a single mission. 

... most lives saved by a Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer in a single mission, surpassing the previous record of 153 saves during Hurricane Katrina.

Bravo Zulu to AST Ruskin and U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District personnel currently operating around Kerrville.

It almost doesn't even matter if that's accurate. 

Regardless of the number, it has been an incredible mission for Ruskin. 

We know that we will never forget his name. 

And that is the straight truth. 

Everyone on the left who has been trying to politicize this disaster since Hour One of Day One doesn't have a fraction of an ounce of the courage that Ruskin and the Coast Guard have displayed over the past couple of days. And will continue to display in the days to come. 

But they have to live with who they are, and we can't think of a worse punishment for them. 

Meanwhile, it is people like USCG Petty Officer Scott Ruskin who make us proud of America, even in the worst of times. 

Let's forget them and honor him. 

