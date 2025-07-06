As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the Texas Flood

The flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas Hill Country is a terrible and ongoing tragedy. As of this morning, more than 50 have been reported dead, and the search continues for missing girls from Camp Mystic, which was swept away by the flash flood.

Outside of the loss of life, maybe the most nauseating aspect of this tragedy has been the efforts of Democrats to immediately politicize it and use it as a cudgel against President Trump. We're not surprised; Democrats constantly do this. But something about their reaction to this tragedy is particularly vomitous.

Here is a small sample, if you can bear to read them.

BREAKING - Democrats are now celebrating the tragic flash flooding in Kerr County, Texas, that claimed the lives of several innocent children, saying the state “deserves what they’re getting.” pic.twitter.com/OR045OPttz — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 5, 2025

They deserved it? Truly despicable.

And it's not just random people on X who have been doing this. Twitchy reported yesterday about a CNN national security analyst who tried to blame it on DOGE, even though no cuts from DOGE have been made to the National Weather Service, and the NWS provided multiple warnings for flash flooding.

The ever repugnant Senator Chris Murphy tried to get in on the Trump blame game as well.

Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters. There are consequences to Trump’s brainless attacks on public workers, like meteorologists. https://t.co/CRteXdFvL0 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 5, 2025

Except Grok was wrong (as it has increasingly been lately). Even the Associated Press has reported that the NWS was not just fully staffed, but OVER-staffed, leading up to the flooding.

That was 18 hours ago, and Murphy has not apologized nor deleted his post.

It is bad enough that the families of the victims have to deal with the natural disaster and the loss of loved ones. They also have to deal with people who despise them for no other reason than an irrational hatred of the President.

But just when we are ready to throw up our hands and give up on basic human decency, we are reminded that this country is full of heroes.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was kind enough to share an AMAZING hero with all of us late last night.

Meet Petty Officer Scott Ruskin, who restores our faith in humanity.

United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskin, directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas.



This was the first rescue mission of his career and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene.



Scott Ruskin is… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 6, 2025





His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG ... Scott Ruskin is an American hero.His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the .

His first mission. And so far, 165 Texans owe him their lives (not to mention the countless others who have been saved by other heroes in the United States Coast Guard).

Unbelievable. And we mean that in the very best way possible.

He deserves at least that, not to mention all of our respect and admiration.

WHAT AN ABSOLUTE HERO!!!!!!!!



God bless Scott Ruskin!!!!!



Give him the Gold Lifesaving Medal for this ❤️ — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 6, 2025

He should receive ALL of our attention, as opposed to the miserable people we noted above who have been begging for it by being ghouls.

Wow! I had not heard about that until just now seeing your post! Thank you to that hero, and thank you Secretary Noem. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) July 6, 2025

America could use about a million more Petty Office Ruskins ... and FAR fewer Ron Filipowskis.

@Sec_Noem a true American hero! His incredible bravery during the Texas floods saved 165 lives on his first mission. That's the kind of courage that defines our Coast Guard under President Trump's leadership. Thank you for your service, Petty Officer Ruskin! — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) July 6, 2025

Officer Scott Ruskin needs to be honored at the White House! This is what a hero looks like! — Dean (@avidreaderdean) July 6, 2025

Absolutely.

And he could also use everyone's prayers along with those for the victims.

Petty Officer Scott Ruskin of our Navy needs our prayers & support. Rescuing 165 victims is not an easy feat & takes a toll on the spirit. Please keep uplifting him in prayer.🙏 https://t.co/PRfkLbinXz — SusanLovesK9s (@SusansK9s) July 6, 2025

Thank God for American heroes. ❤️



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/FOkqtV8DMk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 6, 2025

We have not been able to confirm this, but some are reporting that Ruskin set a new record for lives saved on a single mission.

Petty Officer Scott Ruskin, an Aviation Survival Technician (AST) with the United States Coast Guard, has rescued 165 people during his first operational mission, responding to the devastating flash floods in Texas.



This achievement sets a new record for the most lives saved by… pic.twitter.com/oJ50Oo2K3l — Intelschizo (@Schizointel) July 6, 2025

... most lives saved by a Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer in a single mission, surpassing the previous record of 153 saves during Hurricane Katrina.



Bravo Zulu to AST Ruskin and U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District personnel currently operating around Kerrville.

It almost doesn't even matter if that's accurate.

Regardless of the number, it has been an incredible mission for Ruskin.

Bravo Zulu Shipmate 💪👏👏👏🇺🇲 https://t.co/GfYiOAfQsm — Fishin Salty 🎣 (@fishin_me) July 6, 2025

Scott Ruskin should become a household name. He deserves every honor our country has to offer and should be treated like a superhero everywhere he goes. https://t.co/4vtVqaS8AH — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 6, 2025

We know that we will never forget his name.

Men like Petty Officer Scott Ruskin are what makes the United States the greatest country in the history of the planet. https://t.co/3Jf1BcDqaz — 𝕻𝖎𝖕𝖊𝖗 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Piper010100) July 6, 2025

And that is the straight truth.

Everyone on the left who has been trying to politicize this disaster since Hour One of Day One doesn't have a fraction of an ounce of the courage that Ruskin and the Coast Guard have displayed over the past couple of days. And will continue to display in the days to come.

But they have to live with who they are, and we can't think of a worse punishment for them.

Meanwhile, it is people like USCG Petty Officer Scott Ruskin who make us proud of America, even in the worst of times.

Let's forget them and honor him.