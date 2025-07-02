Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks Like

Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 02, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We're not sure why the legacy media and Democrat politicians keep trying to take on Stephen Miller. Every time they try, the Deputy White House Chief of Staff trounces them. He is not only far smarter than all of them but also more well-informed about virtually every political issue. He usually turns them into bumbling idiots or, in some cases, causes them to go on unhinged rants that get them fired. 

Isn't that right, Terry Moran?

But whatever their reasons are, we love that they DO keep attempting to take him on. It is endlessly entertaining. 

The latest Democrat to bring a plastic spork to an intellectual knife fight with Miller was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. As if she hasn't failed enough already. 

It began when Fox News asked Bass whether there were any circumstances under which she would work with ICE. In other words, whether she would obey the law. 

Bass refused. 

Welp. We've got bad news for her. ICE is not going to go home, no matter how much she screeches about it.

Then Miller saw her comments and labeled them exactly what they were. 

He's not wrong. 

What else would you call it when an elected official actively works to undermine law enforcement agents carrying out their duties and further wants to expel them from her city? 

WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Laura W.
Sounds pretty insurrection-y to us. 

But Bass decided she would enter the fray by bringing up -- you guessed it -- January 6. 

Sigh. It's really all Democrats have left, isn't it? Other than calling anyone who disagrees with them a 'fascist' and a 'Nazi,' that is (which also incites more violence). 

Without missing a single beat, Miller immediately dropped Bass to the canvas with an image of his own. 

OOF. He makes it seem so effortless, doesn't he?

Probably because getting the best of Bass in a battle of wits requires no effort on his part. 

She only proves it every single time a crisis hits Los Angeles. 

The impressive part is that Miller does this while juggling any number of issues. Yesterday, that involved working to pass the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' stopping DEI and gender insanity, and addressing foreign policy issues like ending the war in Gaza. 

But it was nice of him to take a few minutes away from all of that to flick Bass and her gaslighting about January 6 aside like an annoying mosquito.

Needless to say, Bass didn't even try to come back at Miller after he demolished her. 

She may even have had to run off to another vacation in Ghana to lick her wounds.

X users quickly piled on Bass some more. 

She wasn't kidding, but she IS a joke. 

HA. 

As funny as those memes are, though, they are also fairly accurate. Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom not only weren't doing anything to stop the LA riots and assaults on law enforcement, they were actively encouraging them, as were many other California Democrats. 

Not only that, but by openly defying ICE to Fox News, Bass is STILL encouraging lawlessness.

And no matter how often the Democrats' clown committee claimed otherwise, Trump did NOT incite anyone to violence on January 6. Even the Chris Wray-led FBI couldn't justify that accusation. 

Owned like a boss. 

We can only hope that Democrats and 'journalists' keep trying to take on Stephen Miller. 

We can't think of anyone better at humiliating them while also showing America who they really are. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

