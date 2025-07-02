Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks Like

We're not sure why the legacy media and Democrat politicians keep trying to take on Stephen Miller. Every time they try, the Deputy White House Chief of Staff trounces them. He is not only far smarter than all of them but also more well-informed about virtually every political issue. He usually turns them into bumbling idiots or, in some cases, causes them to go on unhinged rants that get them fired.

Isn't that right, Terry Moran?

But whatever their reasons are, we love that they DO keep attempting to take him on. It is endlessly entertaining.

The latest Democrat to bring a plastic spork to an intellectual knife fight with Miller was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. As if she hasn't failed enough already.

It began when Fox News asked Bass whether there were any circumstances under which she would work with ICE. In other words, whether she would obey the law.

Bass refused.

NEW: A @FoxNews producer asked LA Mayor Karen Bass this morning if she would be willing to meet with ICE and if there is a deal to be made re: ICE cooperation.



Bass said the only deal is for ICE to go home, and she gave no indication she would be willing to meet w/ the agency. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 1, 2025

Welp. We've got bad news for her. ICE is not going to go home, no matter how much she screeches about it.

Then Miller saw her comments and labeled them exactly what they were.

The language of insurrection. https://t.co/CNqJNaPTGm — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 1, 2025

He's not wrong.

What else would you call it when an elected official actively works to undermine law enforcement agents carrying out their duties and further wants to expel them from her city?

Sounds pretty insurrection-y to us.

But Bass decided she would enter the fray by bringing up -- you guessed it -- January 6.

Sigh. It's really all Democrats have left, isn't it? Other than calling anyone who disagrees with them a 'fascist' and a 'Nazi,' that is (which also incites more violence).

Without missing a single beat, Miller immediately dropped Bass to the canvas with an image of his own.

I think this is the photo you’re looking for: https://t.co/WY785sLf4b pic.twitter.com/GnyI8mDtoc — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 2, 2025

OOF. He makes it seem so effortless, doesn't he?

Probably because getting the best of Bass in a battle of wits requires no effort on his part.

Stephen Miller completely humiliated Mayor Karen Bass. She's definitely unfit to run a city. https://t.co/6SMvNqxxr4 — Justin Taylor (@JustinTayl87857) July 2, 2025

She only proves it every single time a crisis hits Los Angeles.

The impressive part is that Miller does this while juggling any number of issues. Yesterday, that involved working to pass the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' stopping DEI and gender insanity, and addressing foreign policy issues like ending the war in Gaza.

But it was nice of him to take a few minutes away from all of that to flick Bass and her gaslighting about January 6 aside like an annoying mosquito.

OMG, 911- I need to report a m*rder. Stephen Miller just bodied Mayor Karen🤣🤣. https://t.co/JqmUuH8Wzk — old goat (@Matthew34241560) July 2, 2025

Needless to say, Bass didn't even try to come back at Miller after he demolished her.

She may even have had to run off to another vacation in Ghana to lick her wounds.

X users quickly piled on Bass some more.

She wasn't kidding, but she IS a joke.

Or this one 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/FDdC05MgH0 — Garbage Barbie (@garbagebarbie) July 2, 2025

HA.

As funny as those memes are, though, they are also fairly accurate. Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom not only weren't doing anything to stop the LA riots and assaults on law enforcement, they were actively encouraging them, as were many other California Democrats.

Not only that, but by openly defying ICE to Fox News, Bass is STILL encouraging lawlessness.

And no matter how often the Democrats' clown committee claimed otherwise, Trump did NOT incite anyone to violence on January 6. Even the Chris Wray-led FBI couldn't justify that accusation.

Owned like a boss.

We can only hope that Democrats and 'journalists' keep trying to take on Stephen Miller.

We can't think of anyone better at humiliating them while also showing America who they really are.