WTF? Parents Are Suing Fairfax School For Expelling Children Who Objected to HATEFUL Antisemitic Content

We're not sure what is happening in Fairfax, Virginia, but we know that it is abominable and we did 'Nazi' it coming.

This morning, news broke on X about a civil rights complaint that two parents filed against the Nysmith School, a private institution in Fairfax, for expelling their three daughters.

What was the students' unforgivable offense? Objecting to some of the most vile, antisemitic content we have seen this side of the Columbia University campus.

Marina Medvin announced the lawsuit, as well as some of the despicable rhetoric the children were subjected to, earlier today.

A northern Virginia private school hung up a Palestinian flag in the school gym and taught the kids that H!tler was a “strong historical leader,” before expelling Jewish kids who complained. pic.twitter.com/sSGphCJTk1 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 1, 2025

If some of those screenshots are difficult to see, another account provided some larger images.

Breaking via @Kredo0: Virginia's Nysmith School, one of the top 10 in the U.S. for K-8 students, has been hit with a civil rights complaint by Brian Vazquez and Ashok Roy.



The complaint alleges that their three kids were expelled after complaining about antisemitic harassment🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZPQBtl3aZL — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 1, 2025

That was from a social studies class in the school. And yes, that is Adolf Hitler, a figure who was presented to the children as a 'strong historical leader.'

It's hard to imagine it getting any worse, but it does.

The civil rights complaint also alleges that the children were subjected to bullying by other students telling them that all Jews are 'baby killers' who 'deserve to die.'

Children in the school allegedly placed "pro-Palestine stickers on school-issued laptops and lockers" and taunted the Jewish children for being "Israeli."



Other kids described Jews as "baby killers" and said "they deserve to die because of what is happening in Gaza." — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 1, 2025

The complaint further alleges that when the parents initially talked to administrators, the school responded by telling their three daughters to 'toughen up.'

Finally, the parents received the letter below from Kenneth Nysmith, the head of the school, summarily expelling the three girls from Nysmith, providing no justification and despite the children having no disciplinary record.

When the family raised concerns about this and other incidents, the school told them to "toughen up."



Two days after that call, all three of their kids were expelled via email—right before mid-semester grades and after nearby schools' application deadlines had passed. pic.twitter.com/Z9OGSLGcBj — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 1, 2025

Oh, look. He's giving them a prorated refund. Isn't that sweet?

Not a word about trying to put an end to rampant antisemitism in his school, not a hint of apology, just hit the road.

Hate to break it to Mr. Nysmith, but this is going to end up costing him a LOT more than refunding tuition and fees.

The full text of the civil rights complaint is available here.

Mother of God...



This is insane. https://t.co/vvmKSnGBcC — RBe (@RBPundit) July 1, 2025

Many people brought the complaint to the attention of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, as well as several DOJ officials.

@JasonMiyaresVA are you involved in any investigation against @NysmithSchool? This sounds like a major act of discrimination and indoctrination of youths. Herndon is not Palestine! https://t.co/C3W5r1dJXP — SuperNOVA (@NovaExcitement) July 1, 2025

WTAF?!? I’m sorry to use such strong language, but this is literally unacceptable. @JasonMiyares MUST address this. @Yael4Hanover @KatzForChair. — Elicia Brand #IStandWithIsrael. (@EliciaBrand) July 1, 2025

At the time of this writing, none of those officials had issued a public statement about the complaint, but we will be shocked if those are not forthcoming within the next 24 hours.

I’m telling you, folks, Northern Virginia is a cesspool of hateful liberals that are perfectly fine with this sort of sick instruction in schools. Under @SpanbergerForVA, this will only get worse. @PolitiBunny https://t.co/gopDFMnTK6 — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) July 1, 2025

We knew how bad Northern Virginia's public schools were, but it is a little surprising to see this from a private school. However, this is the culture that the DC swamp (which has overrun NoVa) has created and fostered.

Nysmith is no mere school. It’s top ranked worldwide.



Racism towards Jews, as shown, is not exclusively existent among the impoverished. Education doesn’t change s***, bad people are bad people. pic.twitter.com/XolulvQp2o — D🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️צבי (@Twitagra_DM) July 1, 2025

Wow. Just ...wow.

The Nysmith School must have left off the part in their submission to Johns Hopkins for a ranking that only students from 'the master race' need apply.

Oh American private schools are just going full nazi now https://t.co/9LisppABPL — History Vareck (@HistoryVareck) July 1, 2025

A picture is worth a thousand words. https://t.co/2SMBxkRNAR pic.twitter.com/zlUHGnS2DW — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) July 1, 2025

That image should haunt Kenneth Nysmith forever. Not only should he be forced to resign, but he should be hit with criminal prosecution at the federal level in addition to this Virginia civil rights complaint.

And the school should probably be shuttered forever, no matter how highly Johns Hopkins ranks it.

We will stay tuned to this story and provide updates as the complaint proceeds, as well as if Jason Miyares, Winsome Sears, Glenn Youngkin, Harmeet Dhillon, or others provide any follow-up.