WTF? Parents Are Suing Fairfax School For Expelling Children Who Objected to HATEFUL Antisemitic Content

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:30 PM on July 01, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

We're not sure what is happening in Fairfax, Virginia, but we know that it is abominable and we did 'Nazi' it coming. 

This morning, news broke on X about a civil rights complaint that two parents filed against the Nysmith School, a private institution in Fairfax, for expelling their three daughters. 

What was the students' unforgivable offense? Objecting to some of the most vile, antisemitic content we have seen this side of the Columbia University campus.

Marina Medvin announced the lawsuit, as well as some of the despicable rhetoric the children were subjected to, earlier today. 

If some of those screenshots are difficult to see, another account provided some larger images. 

That was from a social studies class in the school. And yes, that is Adolf Hitler, a figure who was presented to the children as a 'strong historical leader.'

It's hard to imagine it getting any worse, but it does. 

The civil rights complaint also alleges that the children were subjected to bullying by other students telling them that all Jews are 'baby killers' who 'deserve to die.'

The complaint further alleges that when the parents initially talked to administrators, the school responded by telling their three daughters to 'toughen up.'

Finally, the parents received the letter below from Kenneth Nysmith, the head of the school, summarily expelling the three girls from Nysmith, providing no justification and despite the children having no disciplinary record. 

Oh, look. He's giving them a prorated refund. Isn't that sweet? 

Not a word about trying to put an end to rampant antisemitism in his school, not a hint of apology, just hit the road. 

Hate to break it to Mr. Nysmith, but this is going to end up costing him a LOT more than refunding tuition and fees. 

The full text of the civil rights complaint is available here.

Many people brought the complaint to the attention of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, as well as several DOJ officials. 

At the time of this writing, none of those officials had issued a public statement about the complaint, but we will be shocked if those are not forthcoming within the next 24 hours. 

We knew how bad Northern Virginia's public schools were, but it is a little surprising to see this from a private school. However, this is the culture that the DC swamp (which has overrun NoVa) has created and fostered. 

Wow. Just ...wow. 

The Nysmith School must have left off the part in their submission to Johns Hopkins for a ranking that only students from 'the master race' need apply. 

That image should haunt Kenneth Nysmith forever. Not only should he be forced to resign, but he should be hit with criminal prosecution at the federal level in addition to this Virginia civil rights complaint.

And the school should probably be shuttered forever, no matter how highly Johns Hopkins ranks it. 

We will stay tuned to this story and provide updates as the complaint proceeds, as well as if Jason Miyares, Winsome Sears, Glenn Youngkin, Harmeet Dhillon, or others provide any follow-up. 

