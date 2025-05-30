VIP
This Is the Way! Gay New Yorker Shares Tale of Who the Gender...
That Ain't America: John Mellencamp Scolds Pacers Fans for Booing Visiting Knicks Celebrit...
NewsNation Nut Job: Chris Cuomo Says Laken Riley’s Murder by an Illegal Alien...
Tapped Out: Best Selling Author Jake Tapper’s CNN Viewership Drops 25% Since Releasing...
Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by...
Late Night Safe Space: Cory Booker Has Democrat TDS Group Therapy Session...
VIP
CNN: Investigators Think Illegal Immigrant Who Threatened to Kill Trump Was Set Up
Melting Steele: Former RNC Chair Rants about the Chrisleys’ Pardons but Cheered Hunter...
CNN Reporter Marks Fifth Anniversary of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’
ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful...
Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials

Yeah, Bonne Chance With All That: France Announces Imminent Ban on Smoking ... Outdoors

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on May 30, 2025
Twitter

It's more than a little amusing how the rest of the world likes to lecture the United States about the 'dictator' Donald Trump, as they continue to cancel elections, imprison people for free speech, and impose other draconian restrictions on their citizens (while letting Islamic immigrants run wild). 

Advertisement

From Germany to Romania to the United Kingdom, the West in Europe sure seems to be rapidly falling, with a few bastions of sanity like Italy and Poland still standing up for freedom and national pride. 

But leave it to the French to try to enter the authoritarian fray in the silliest way possible, and one that is sure to backfire on them BIGLY. 

Yesterday, Agence France-Presse announced that France would soon be imposing smoking bans. 

This came as a surprise to us, since we naturally assumed that smoking was already banned in most buildings in Western nations, until we noticed that France is going a step further.

They are banning smoking OUTDOORS.

Yep. We're sure that will go over just swimmingly with the citizens of France. 

AFP offered some additional details:

Catherine Vautrin, France's Minister of Labour, Health, Solidarity, and Families, offered the following justification

The ban will come into force on 1 July and will include beaches, parks, public gardens, outside schools, bus stops and sports venues.

'Tobacco must disappear where there are children,' Vautrin said in an interview published by Ouest-France daily.

Vautrin added that 'the freedom to smoke must end where the freedom of children to breathe fresh air begins.'

Recommended

That Ain't America: John Mellencamp Scolds Pacers Fans for Booing Visiting Knicks Celebrity Fans
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

There is absolutely zero scientific evidence to support the idea that smoking outdoors where children might be around causes 'secondhand smoke' damage, so this ban isn't about health. It's only about one thing: forced behavior modification.

Vautrin confirmed this when she announced that police would enforce the bans, but she was counting on the French people to self-police themselves. 

Uhhh, yeah. About that ...

The French LOVE to smoke. It is practically part of their national identity. 

The good news is, it may spark another French Revolution. 

Maybe if you want to make a French omelet, you have to break a few œufs. 

That was our first suspicion, but we're pretty certain that illegals don't care about children (and most of them love to smoke, too).

Advertisement

No, this just seems like the authoritarian nanny state run amok. 

We're expecting a huge backlash of people defying this ridiculous ban. 

We can't wait for crowds of smokers to storm Le Palais de l'Élysée, singing La Marseillaise ... in very raspy, coughing voices. 

From a certain point of view ... they ARE being held hostage. 

Oh, there are plenty of people in the U.S. who want to ban hamburgers. Bill Gates, for one. 

Fortunately, we have freedom of speech here, so we can mock PETA and the vegans relentlessly.

BAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

Hey, we didn't say that French people are stinky. Mia did. 

Advertisement

Hopefully, they won't ask us for help again. 

Nope. Not gonna happen.  

Sorry, France. The last time we came to your rescue, you responded by being snooty to Americans for the next 80 years. 

This time, you're on your own.

But we WILL be rooting for you from across the pond against the woke tyrants who lead you. We might even light up a cigar in solidarity. 

Bonne chance, résistance.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BAN FRANCE AUTHORITARIANISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Ain't America: John Mellencamp Scolds Pacers Fans for Booing Visiting Knicks Celebrity Fans
Grateful Calvin
Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by ICE to Be Deported
Warren Squire
This Is the Way! Gay New Yorker Shares Tale of Who the Gender Cult Is -- and How to Stop Them
Grateful Calvin
NewsNation Nut Job: Chris Cuomo Says Laken Riley’s Murder by an Illegal Alien is an ‘Artificial Issue’
Warren Squire
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
Brett T.
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful Bill
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That Ain't America: John Mellencamp Scolds Pacers Fans for Booing Visiting Knicks Celebrity Fans Grateful Calvin
Advertisement