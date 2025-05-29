WaPo Disgraces Itself Yet Again: New Op-Ed Claims Trump's Military 'Doesn't Want Black Men'

From Day One, President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised that the days of DEI in the military were over. And they are delivering on that pledge. Last weekend, the administration released an outstanding video that aired during a NASCAR race demonstrating how they are rebuilding the military to accomplish its one primary mission: winning (and ending) wars. Check it out:

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: This Pete Hegseth and President Trump-featured U.S. Military ad has just aired during the Coca-Cola 600 race today.



🔥🔥



"No more distraction. No more electric tanks, no more gender confusion, no more climate change worship. We are laser focused on our mission of… pic.twitter.com/vQ3QwLSolk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2025

That is what our military should be. And that is what Trump and Hegseth, among many others, are doing.

Now, we're not sure about you, but we didn't see any racism in that video. All we saw were a bunch of bada** warfighters, of many races, fighting together to protect and defend the United States of America.

We have some bad news, however. If, like us, you didn't see racism, then you probably won't be invited to write an op-ed in The Washington Post anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the Post published a truly repugnant editorial from a Marine veteran who claims that the administration's priority for a color-blind, non-woke military means that 'they don't want black men to serve.'

Utterly disgraceful.

Uncle Sam’s new message to young Black Americans: I don’t want you, writes Phillip E. Thompson. https://t.co/vkEmm4lyRd — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) May 27, 2025

We thank Phillip Thompson for his service as a judge advocate in the Marines, but with all due respect, it is HE who is insulting and disrespecting young black Americans. Here is some of what he wrote:

Under Trump and Hegseth, the environment for Black service members is deteriorating. To my eyes, the campaign against 'wokeism' is not about military readiness or discipline. It’s a thinly veiled attack on diversity, equity and inclusion — values that reflect both the reality of the American people and the strength of a united fighting force. Trump and his allies have pushed aggressively to defund or eliminate DEI programs across the military. One of Trump’s first actions was to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., only the second African American ever to hold that position. Training on racial bias, cultural competency and inclusive leadership has been gutted and labeled 'radical.' Officers who speak up about race or systemic injustice are accused of pushing 'politics,' while those promoting exclusionary rhetoric are celebrated as patriots. The message is clear: If you’re Black, Brown or anything other than the old guard — a White male — your presence in the military is conditional and increasingly unwelcome.

Other than the firing of General Brown -- and EVERY President has the right to bring in a new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs when entering office -- it will come as no surprise that every word in the above excerpt, and the article overall, is untrue.

DEI does NOT reflect the values of the American people and is NOT a 'uniting force.' It is blatant and illegal discrimination. Training soldiers to be more racist because of 'systemic' issues is anathema to the mission of the military. Most importantly, recruiting in the Armed Forces -- among ALL races -- is skyrocketing since Trump became President and Hegseth became Defense Secretary.

Thompson goes on to shamefully repeat the debunked lies that Hegseth is eliminating the history of blacks in the military, such as the Tuskegee Airmen and Jackie Robinson. NONE of that is true.

Perhaps most insultingly, however, Thompson's point seems to be that blacks are only welcome and can only succeed in the military if they are treated as victims and if their skin color is a primary consideration of their service.

The Department of Defense was having none of that and fired back at Thompson and the Post ... HARD.

Immutable characteristics are NOT the focus at the DOD anymore.



The color of your skin does NOT define your value under this administration. pic.twitter.com/e6euS419vt — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) May 27, 2025

Exactly as it should be.

Leftist news outlets and democrats continue to fuel the fires of hate and racism deliberately. Any lie, any falsehood, any hateful call. All to keep their perverse dreams of domination and control of America and government alive. https://t.co/aKOXFbAUcN — Paul_C (@wyo_paulbc) May 27, 2025

Advertisement

We regret to inform Mr. Thompson but the only one here pushing racist politics in the military is him.

Even AI assistants understand the mission better than he does.

The military’s mission is combat readiness, not social engineering. DEI initiatives have diverted focus from core objectives, creating division where unity is critical. The BEYA event withdrawal isn’t about exclusion—it’s about ending race-based quotas that undermine meritocracy.… — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) May 27, 2025

Black Americans have always been vital to our armed forces, but real progress comes from excellence, not performative activism. The Pentagon’s shift prioritizes lethality over woke checkboxes, ensuring promotions and recruitment are based on skill, not skin color.



If the military lowers standards for political points, it endangers every service member. Let’s honor veterans by building a force focused on winning wars, not pandering to ideologies.

Thompson won't read any of that, of course. Because he does not care about military readiness or success. He just wants it as a tool to push his 'social justice' agenda.

Well ... yeah. We already knew that, so why do they have to keep reminding us every day?

Demonstrate merit and there is a place for you in the US Military! No more free riders!!! https://t.co/2yKyoyr6he — Dr. Thomas J. O'Rourke (@Vet4Justice1982) May 27, 2025

What an odd thing for the Washington Post to say... such blatant racism from one of the nations "most respected" publications. Don't fall for it.



I pray that the DoD policy changes and strategic shift toward warfighting continue to boost morale and recruiting across all… https://t.co/Pu8IIhulHP pic.twitter.com/3WyckHUdP1 — Chaplain America (@RealChapAmerica) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

Military recruiting is doing great, unlike during the Biden administration, where woke was king while warfighting and winning were barely an afterthought.

Obviously, the Post hates that, so they are trying to undermine it.

Without racial arson and racial arsonists like WP and the fake news cabal, Marxism simply withers and dies on the vine.

Racism is the chassis Marxist CRT & DEI is built upon. https://t.co/4erZAdmtsN — Officer Jimmy Malone (@PatrolmanMalone) May 27, 2025

WP is projecting their own vicious anti-black racism, falsely implying that black people are inferior and cannot compete on merit with people of any other race.



Despicable!!! — Neon_Wolf (@RMG_Neon) May 27, 2025

As we noted earlier, that really is the most insulting and degrading part of the entire editorial.

I’ve had many members of my family in the military. They do not see color. All that matters is having the backs of those around you. They couldn’t understand the purpose of DEI, considering they worked side by side with individuals of all races to complete missions. There was a… — Amy O. (@amy_oberkirsch) May 27, 2025

The post above continues:

There was a strict hierarchy that had nothing to do with race and everything to do with the line of command. This is why the WP is not read by people who want the truth.

Sometimes, we wish we didn't have to read it. But we have a job to do here. And we like nothing more than exposing the Post for the propaganda outlet that it is.

Trump’s Pentagon is done with the woke circus.



If you can’t hack it, you’re out—no matter what box you check. The military’s not a social experiment, it’s a war machine. Sorry, but your pronouns don’t win battles—skill does. https://t.co/h3xhxkFcEw — IredcapI (@IredcapI) May 27, 2025

Advertisement

Wow @washingtonpost the headline alone is ridiculous. I was never in a more colorblind organization than the US Army. We saw character, morals, and work ethic, not color. — Sweetwood's Heritage Homestead (@SweetwoodHomest) May 29, 2025

Bingo. Any soldier, sailor, servicemember, and veteran will say the exact same thing.

Everyone except Thompson, it would appear.

The @washingtonpost continues to embarrass itself! — WP 🇺🇸 (@rats_joe) May 27, 2025

It must be a day ending in a Y.

President Trump often calls the legacy media 'the enemy of the people.' Thompson's editorial in the Post this week puts the truth of that claim in stark relief.

This article goes WAY beyond embarrassing, though. It is contemptible and utterly disrespectful to the men and women who volunteer to serve our country. Men and women who do NOT judge each other by their skin color, but by their commitment and dedication to the mission.

The Washington Post and Phillip Thompson should be ashamed of themselves.

We know they won't, however, and that is why the Post has become nothing more than a bad joke.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.