Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million Illinoisans

When last we checked in on human weather balloon J.B. Pritzker, he was calling for violence in the streets and comparing America in the Trump era to Nazi Germany.

Advertisement

So, you know, he's totally running for President in 2028.

However, it takes more than just being a seditionist to win over the rabid Democrat Party base these days. While we don't think that the Illinois governor has dyed his hair blue, gotten a nose ring, or 'transitioned' yet (give it time), he has turned to some other tried and true rhetorical tactics of the batpoop insane left.

Like extortion of taxpayers.

A couple of days ago, Pritzker posted on X that it is not only a good thing for Americans who either didn't go to college or paid off their college loans to foot the bill for freeloaders in his state, it is actually our obligation to do so.

1.6 million Illinoisans have student loan debt, that's 13% of our population.



We’ve told these folks that if you work hard, get an education, and contribute to society — you can get ahead.



And just when they do that, Donald Trump and Elon Musk pull the rug out from under them. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 30, 2025

Hang on a second there, Michelin Man. Who is this 'we' you're talking about?

No. We didn't tell 1.6 million Illinoisans to take on huge debt while not pursuing a remotely employable degree. You told them that. Why don't you pay off those loans with your inherited billions?

But his framing is actually clever in a deranged way. The part about how we're supposed to pay back those loans is just assumed as a matter of fact, like this is something we've always done in America. That makes it easy for Pritzker to place the blame for not doing so on those mean old Nazis, President Trump and Elon Musk.

Except there was no 'rug' to be pulled out until Joe Biden illegally placed one there, in defiance of the Supreme Court. Now that the Trump administration has finally ended the hiatus on loan payments after Biden kept it going for years, Pritzker wants to pretend that it is some kind of nefarious deception.

Needless to say, he got buried under a 2:1 ratio on X for his dishonest framing of the issue.

Wait! Donald Trump and Elon musk put 1.6 million student loans in 13% of the people of your state without their knowledge? That's terrible! — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) May 1, 2025

LOL. Those bastards! How could they do that?

How could Donald Trump be so cruel as to ask people who knowingly borrowed money to pay that money back? https://t.co/suDf5cqdwB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 1, 2025

We don't think even Hitler was this cruel.

Zero personal accountability in the plantation party. The party of professional victims. — Mr. Throttled 🇺🇸 (@realBruceBallou) April 30, 2025

It is a nauseatingly un-American way of thinking. But this is what gets attention from the Democrat base, who are the only people Prizker is speaking to here.

So people had THREE years of no loan re-payments because of Biden. But NOW paying your own loan is "Trump and Elon pulling the rug out"???



You're full of s**t.



Repaying a loan is not some kind of "betrayal", that’s called being an adult!!! https://t.co/V9iR3eREFI — Chicago is Toast (@Chicagos_Toast) April 30, 2025

Advertisement

Well, that part makes sense anyway, as there are currently no adults in the Democrat Party.

There are valid critiques of the Trump admin’s policies but not this. Was the hiatus on repaying loans supposed to last forever? Some of us repaid our loans… Wasn’t fun! But that’s how borrowing money works. Also, why favor student borrowers over any other class of borrowers? https://t.co/CUCExzYFnH pic.twitter.com/ybF11plcCC — Stuart Loren (@StuLoren) April 30, 2025

The short answer is yes. Yes, the Democrats wanted to buy votes by not having anyone ever have to pay back their loans. As if that would just make them magically disappear.

Poof!

No one is stopping you from paying back their loans… https://t.co/kGpzxhqjo9 pic.twitter.com/KbkeEeNKj1 — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) May 1, 2025

Hey, now there's an idea. Prizker's family left him with an endowment so huge, he could practically be a university himself.

He certainly covers enough acreage to be one.

You probably shouldn’t have told them that. https://t.co/xGCsUcJhWg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2025

At the very least, he should have told them to major in something that could earn them a living, like engineering. Instead of getting degrees in Gender Studies or Oppressive Colonization in Intersectional Kickball.

Is that the royal "we" you're using? It wasn't the electrician, the auto mechanic, the plumber, or the construction worker telling those folks to take out $20k+ in loans every year to earn a wage.



Yet you, as a billionaire trust baby, expect them to pay off those loans. https://t.co/N601MzJMr5 — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) May 1, 2025

Advertisement

It's WAY more than $20,000 per year, at least at private universities.

If Pritzker wants to have an honest conversation about why college has become so expensive, we'd be all for that.

He won't, of course. Because even he knows that the answer is government-secured loans.

Nobody ever promised, when they took the loans out and signed the contract, that the loan would be forgiven. Nobody is pulling the rug out from under them because they knew when they signed those papers that they would be in debt until they paid it off. That's what a loan is. https://t.co/O6tou8I8QQ — Christine The Queen 👑 (@QueenChrim) May 1, 2025

There's a reason they're not called 'student gifts.'

Politicians don’t understand the concept of repaying loans. https://t.co/qy0NShB1JN — J.D. (@Williams_J_D) April 30, 2025

Sorry @GovPritzker but that “rug” you claim was pulled out from under student loan borrowers?



It represents the faulty “forgiveness” of those loans by Biden - something stuck down by the Supreme Court more than once.



Federal law doesn’t let students welch on their contracts https://t.co/GW8rO8Jnwd — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) May 1, 2025

It's really not all that complicated.

You say there's so much gun violence, you should ban all guns from the streets.



There seems to be a LOT of college debt, maybe you should ban all colleges? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 1, 2025

Advertisement

We like this idea a LOT.

They can pay their debts like everyone else, Larda** Overlord. — Dr. Kelly Brackett MD, FACS, ACEP (@DrBrackettMD) May 1, 2025

LOL. 'Larda** Overlord.' We love that one.

But as long as Pritzker is in the giving mood (with our money), maybe someone should tell him that there is nearly $13 trillion in mortgage debt today in the United States.

Does he think that all of those loans should be forgiven, too?

Of course not. Because people with home mortgages are not gullible young Democrat voters who think that the government will give them a free lunch.

But we'll at least give credit to Pritzker for not demanding another violent 'Summer of Love' in the streets over people being told they have to pay back their student loans.

At least ... not yet.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.