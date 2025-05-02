Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million Illinoisans

'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on May 02, 2025
Meme

When last we checked in on human weather balloon J.B. Pritzker, he was calling for violence in the streets and comparing America in the Trump era to Nazi Germany

So, you know, he's totally running for President in 2028. 

However, it takes more than just being a seditionist to win over the rabid Democrat Party base these days. While we don't think that the Illinois governor has dyed his hair blue, gotten a nose ring, or 'transitioned' yet (give it time), he has turned to some other tried and true rhetorical tactics of the batpoop insane left. 

Like extortion of taxpayers. 

A couple of days ago, Pritzker posted on X that it is not only a good thing for Americans who either didn't go to college or paid off their college loans to foot the bill for freeloaders in his state, it is actually our obligation to do so. 

Hang on a second there, Michelin Man. Who is this 'we' you're talking about? 

No. We didn't tell 1.6 million Illinoisans to take on huge debt while not pursuing a remotely employable degree. You told them that. Why don't you pay off those loans with your inherited billions? 

But his framing is actually clever in a deranged way. The part about how we're supposed to pay back those loans is just assumed as a matter of fact, like this is something we've always done in America. That makes it easy for Pritzker to place the blame for not doing so on those mean old Nazis, President Trump and Elon Musk. 

Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You
Warren Squire
Except there was no 'rug' to be pulled out until Joe Biden illegally placed one there, in defiance of the Supreme Court. Now that the Trump administration has finally ended the hiatus on loan payments after Biden kept it going for years, Pritzker wants to pretend that it is some kind of nefarious deception. 

Needless to say, he got buried under a 2:1 ratio on X for his dishonest framing of the issue. 

LOL. Those bastards! How could they do that? 

We don't think even Hitler was this cruel. 

It is a nauseatingly un-American way of thinking. But this is what gets attention from the Democrat base, who are the only people Prizker is speaking to here. 

Well, that part makes sense anyway, as there are currently no adults in the Democrat Party. 

The short answer is yes. Yes, the Democrats wanted to buy votes by not having anyone ever have to pay back their loans. As if that would just make them magically disappear. 

Poof! 

Hey, now there's an idea. Prizker's family left him with an endowment so huge, he could practically be a university himself. 

He certainly covers enough acreage to be one. 

At the very least, he should have told them to major in something that could earn them a living, like engineering. Instead of getting degrees in Gender Studies or Oppressive Colonization in Intersectional Kickball. 

It's WAY more than $20,000 per year, at least at private universities. 

If Pritzker wants to have an honest conversation about why college has become so expensive, we'd be all for that. 

He won't, of course. Because even he knows that the answer is government-secured loans. 

There's a reason they're not called 'student gifts.' 

It's really not all that complicated. 

We like this idea a LOT. 

LOL. 'Larda** Overlord.' We love that one. 

But as long as Pritzker is in the giving mood (with our money), maybe someone should tell him that there is nearly $13 trillion in mortgage debt today in the United States. 

Does he think that all of those loans should be forgiven, too?

Of course not. Because people with home mortgages are not gullible young Democrat voters who think that the government will give them a free lunch. 

But we'll at least give credit to Pritzker for not demanding another violent 'Summer of Love' in the streets over people being told they have to pay back their student loans. 

At least ... not yet. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


