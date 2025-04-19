Alien Enemies Act Debate: SCOTUS Ruling is a Speed Bump Not a Roadblock
Propaganda Bonanza! All of a Sudden, CBS News Is VERY Concerned About Inflation

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on April 19, 2025
Twitchy

Ahh, the good old days of the Biden administration. Remember those? 

First, the media told us that there was no inflation (despite all economic statistics). Then, we were commanded to believe that inflation was 'transitory' even as households were forced to spend up to $3,000 a month more on basic necessities. When that narrative failed, inflation became a good thing. Finally, the media came full circle and declared that the economy didn't stink, it just felt that way.

The only thing the media tried to cover up as much as Biden's obvious dementia was his horrible economic record. 

Sadly, those days are over now. With President Trump in office for barely even a full fiscal quarter, the dead legacy media is now declaring that it is time to panic about inflation once more. 

Gosh, we wonder why? 

People weren't struggling to feed their families before? What happened, CBS News? Were you all in a collective coma for four years? 

As usual, when the media gaslights like this, they don't use hard statistics (because there aren't any to support this panic). Instead, they turn to anecdotal stories designed for maximum emotional manipulation. This CBS News article is no exception

Chandra Kelsey of Wallingford, Connecticut, is a mother of three who works full-time as a program director at Yale's School of Public Health and sometimes takes on a second job to make ends meet. In their household, two people take home a total of $150,000, but it's often not enough.

'That's not what you bring home after taxes. You know we have mortgage, insurance. We've got one kid on the way to college, one in college. Something as small as a $1,000 expense could throw things off significantly,' Kelsey said.

For Kelsey, food insecurity is a lifelong trauma, having visited food banks as a child.

'To be in a position where you are doing OK and then you lose everything the next day — it's humbling, it's scary,' Kelsey said.

Funny, we know a lot of people who made a lot less than $150,000 who struggled for years under Biden, but we can't remember CBS writing a heartwrenching story about any of them. 

The article DOES note that food prices rose 23 percent in 2024. However, CBS conveniently forgets to mention who the President was in 2024. 

They also fail to mention that, in just a few months of the Trump administration, the Consumer Price Index became negative for the first time since Biden was inaugurated.

Oops. It's so weird that none of these figures made it into the story. 

Just as bizarre is the fact that CBS chose someone with a six-figure income to spin this tale of woe. 

The left truly is awful at picking heroes. 

This is the most ridiculous part of the article. Nowhere in the story does the Connecticut mother claim that she is relying on the food bank right now (because she would likely not be allowed to). 

Instead, the article simply notes that she has used it in the past and that her kids volunteer there now in order to give back. 

It is shameless and disgraceful agitprop, nothing more. 

CBS also claims that DOGE is cutting millions in aid to food banks, which is simply and demonstrably false. 

It's not that they are dumb (though they are). It's that they need their readers to be dumb. 

Sorry, CBS. We're not. 

This is the story that CBS should be writing. 

But they cannot do that. Because they don't report the news, they just spread their narrative. 

The only surprising thing about it, honestly, is that they still believe that it works. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.


Tags: CBS NEWS HYPOCRISY INFLATION MEDIA BIAS

