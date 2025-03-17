LOL, Oh NO! Politico Laments that Trump Is Getting the 'Cold Shoulder' From Legacy Media

'Dictator S**t': Aaron Rupar Drops New Narrative in Response to Trump's Nullification of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on March 17, 2025

Yesterday, Twitchy covered another one of Washington, DC's 'nerd proms' over the weekend, the Gridiron Club Dinner. Each year, journos get together to pat themselves on the back and remind each other how much more important they are than everyone else. This year's gathering of the dweebs marked the first time in 140 years that the sitting President was not toasted at the event. This was primarily because President Trump and everyone in the administration told the Gridiron Dinner to get bent, they were not going to attend. 

But, like a dorky teenager dumped by a much better-looking girlfriend, the media has decided to frame the breakup through pure projection. 'No, no. She didn't break up with ME. I broke up with HER.' 

Here is Politico (perhaps the dorkiest teenager of them all) lamenting the fact that the DC elite media is now giving Trump 'a cold shoulder.'

Oh, honey. It's so sad that you think you have a say in any of this at all. 

The broken ritual, which came after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance declined to attend, capped off a night of ominous signs about the state of the Washington media’s fraught relationship with the Trump administration.

Gridiron members drew applause for stating their support for the Associated Press, currently barred from covering official White House events, and the Voice of America, which the White House Saturday said would be stripped back by executive order to 'ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda.' Meanwhile, the White House recently kicked HuffPost out of the press pool for an event last month, the newswires Reuters and Bloomberg have been forced to share a spot, and the White House Correspondents Association is reeling after the White House took control of the pool from it.

LOL. 'Trump broke up with us, so we're not going to give him the flowers we bought for him. Instead, we're going to cheer for all of the other dweebs he's dumped. Take THAT!'

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Politico's attempt to reframe the Gridiron Dinner snub wasn't fooling anyone. 

Oh, Politico's attempt to brand themselves and their fellow journos as 'elite' didn't go over very well either. 

WAY more than half of the country despises them. Even the far-left extremists hate them for not being Communist apparatchiks enough. 

Frankly, little kids playing soccer deserve the adjective a lot more than the DC media does. 

HA. 'Rats' is far more appropriate than 'elite.'

Maybe the most hilarious part, however, is that Politico thinks that Trump -- or anyone else in America -- cares about this even a little bit. 

Best ... meme ... EVER. 

And after four years of the media lying to America about Joe Biden and covering for his dementia, the 'elite media' getting the treatment from Trump that they deserve is a breath of fresh air.

Politico's tweet was, of course, buried under a huge ratio and the best part is that they still don't understand why. 

This graphic might help them out a little bit.

Or, to put it another way ... 

Exactly. 

Like most dweeby teenagers, however, Politico and the 'elite' DC media aren't entirely out of options now that Trump and most of America have dumped them. 

There's always the alternative of finding a girlfriend 'who lives in Canada.'

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
