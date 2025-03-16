Gridiron Dinner Snubs Trump, Toasts Free Speech ... While Blissfully Ignoring Their Own Hypocrisy

Oh, they are so petty.

Scoop @PuckNews: The Gridiron Dinner, the annual off-record, white tie gathering of D.C. media/political elite, did *not* toast the president at its annual dinner tonight for the first time in its 140-year history. Instead, they toasted the First Amendment. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 16, 2025

This is absolutely ridiculous.

+ Statement from PBS’s @JudyWoodruff, the current president of the Gridiron Club: pic.twitter.com/XB16BATb7T — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 16, 2025

Surely, this will restore the public trust in the Media.

I don't like DJT for many reasons but I hope he bulldozes them. https://t.co/dkyKUjZNsQ — DX Just DX (@itsdxok) March 16, 2025

They make Trump seems so much more likable.

Every word of this post is more perfect than the next. Just the absolute epitome of every problem with the Acela Media for the past 20 years. https://t.co/N6o1uGxtxt — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 16, 2025

They really do not get it.

Trump is the most accessible president in history by far, yet tuxedo-clad DC journos think they’re doing something noble and profound by shunning him while toasting the First Amendment, which has never been more alive and well. https://t.co/HAskHPWsTM — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 16, 2025

They are so removed from 'regular' Americans. They wonder why they are losing subscribers? This is why!

Democrat elites hate the first amendment.



they don’t think they do, but then they denounce what it actually does https://t.co/P8H0VCAMxL — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 16, 2025

The people who touted misinformation czars and draconian European-style speech codes have something to say about the first amendment. https://t.co/vcHbi69xGB — Mark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MarkNNVA) March 16, 2025

They believe in the freedom to say the things they like and are on their approved list.

..the same "media/political" elite that demanded censorship of Trump, Hunter Biden laptop, COVID truth, and conservatives on social media. https://t.co/HPAAVyCHmu — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 16, 2025

Those are the ones!

Trump will never recover from this. https://t.co/4Xl2dgJwLx — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2025

People will like him more than ever, now.

The political elite didn’t toast POTUS…



Is it possible they don’t realize how ridiculous and out of touch this sounds.. https://t.co/glR9EB2Hu0 — Trevor Vessels (@TrevorJV) March 16, 2025

They have no idea because they live in bubbles where they only talk to other people who think just like them.

That is so rich! The group who chose to suppress information on Biden's dementia, the Hunter Biden laptop, and the origins of COVID toasts an amendment that they only celebrate when it benefits them. — Pam D (@soirchick) March 16, 2025

They are still trying to control the narrative.

The “DC Media/Politcal Elite” are the worse people on earth and stand against everything MAGA. We don’t care what they think and I’m glad the Trump Admin didn’t partake in their shenanigans — Fred (@kfred91) March 16, 2025

They will never admit they are the problem.