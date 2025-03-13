Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt
Keep Dreamin', Bill! Kristol Publishes His Weird Fever Dream About GOP Turning on...
CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens...
WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages...
Chuck Schumer Caves on Shutdown: Humiliating House Floor Speech
Trump Was RIGHT (Again)! DEI Activist Brags About Helping People Cheat on Air...
Reporter Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Can Be Heard Screaming Through the Doors
'Your Hate Fuels Me': Nick Sortor Is ANGRY and DEFIANT After His Dad...
SWING STATE: As Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates Debate, Here's What's at Stake in...
Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Single No Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Tunnels...
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC...
Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's...
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole...

Middle-Aged Mutant Nutbar Turtles: Oregon 'Mental Health Expert' Identifies as a Terrapin

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on March 13, 2025
Twitchy

It's been a while since we checked in on the batpoop-crazy state of Oregon, so maybe we should take a gander and see how things are going up there in the Pacific Northwest. 

Advertisement

Fair warning: Prepare to be 'shellshocked.'

In one of the worst cases of cultural appropriation that the animal or reptile kingdoms have seen since Mitch McConnell entered the Senate, there is now a 'mental health expert' in Eugene who identifies -- and no, we are not joking but we wish we were -- as a turtle. 

That was not a typo. A turtle. 

The tweet from Oli London continues: 

JD Holt who goes by the name JD Terrapin uses turtle pronouns.

'Hello everybody, it’s JD. I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns.'

She is part of a panel of ‘experts’ advising the state on mental health. 

And here is more from the New York Post:

A member of a state panel advising the director of Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA) made a wild first impression at a meeting by proclaiming, 'I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns ...I’m in the Springfield-Eugene area and I get to be part of the council.'

Holt is one of roughly two dozen 'consumers' on the OHA’s Consumer Advisory Council (OCAC), which is appointed by OHA Director Dr. Sejal Hathi, who was chosen by Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek.

Gender Wiki, a website that documents non-binary genders, describes 'turtlegender' — also dubbed 'tortoisegender' — as a legitimate 'xenogender' identity in which a person 'feels a gendered connection to turtles.'

Recommended

WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ahh. Well, there you have it. They consulted the definitive resource on the subject, 'Gender Wiki.' 

According to the Post article, members of the OHA can investigate, evaluate, and recommend behavioral health resources. 

Umm ... can they recommend those resources for their own members? Because we know one person on the panel who could use some of that. 

Alright, stop that. We're not going to embrace such awful puns here on Twitchy, no matter how 'snappy' they are. 

Dammit. Matt Walsh makes a good point. 

No, she is not joking. She expects to be taken seriously. And only in a place like Oregon could she ever BE taken seriously. 

For his part, at least Dana Carvey admitted that he was only pretending to be a turtle. 

Advertisement

Hmm. We're going to have to go with 'Nah' on that question. 

Yes. We can confirm that Oregon has, in fact, completely lost it. 

Oregon just gets worse and worse every time we turn our heads in their direction. 

Can't we just build a wall around the entire state? 

Advertisement

Or maybe we can give it to Canada so that Justin Trudeau will stop crying like a little girl every time he steps in front of a microphone. 

That is a VERY wise decision. Better yet, don't ever go to Oregon. 

HA. 

On the other hand, some members of Oregon's OHA (assuming there is a single sane one in the bunch) have the chance to do the funniest thing ever at the next group luncheon.

Trust us. We said the exact same thing. We're still saying it, to be perfectly honest. 

Oh, you son of a ...

OK, fine. We laughed at that. No, we will never get tired of JD Vance memes. Even really weird ones. 

Advertisement

We guarantee that 'JD Terrapin,' as this mental patient calls herself on Facebook, has an entire closet full of TMNT costumes and dolls. She probably named every one of her many, many cats after characters from the cartoon, as well. 

This isn't even debatable anymore. It's axiomatic at this point.

But it's safe to say that, with their latest 'shell-ebrity,' Eugene, Oregon has set a new bar for absolute nutbar insanity that they 'affirm' in the Pacific Northwest. 

We're almost afraid to see what Seattle will do next to top them. 

Tags: EXPERTS INSANE MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS OREGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens Vote
justmindy
Reporter Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Can Be Heard Screaming Through the Doors
Brett T.
Trump Was RIGHT (Again)! DEI Activist Brags About Helping People Cheat on Air Traffic Control Exam
Amy Curtis
Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt
justmindy
Keep Dreamin', Bill! Kristol Publishes His Weird Fever Dream About GOP Turning on Musk and HELLO CRAZY
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement