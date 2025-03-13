Middle-Aged Mutant Nutbar Turtles: Oregon 'Mental Health Expert' Identifies as a Terrapin

It's been a while since we checked in on the batpoop-crazy state of Oregon, so maybe we should take a gander and see how things are going up there in the Pacific Northwest.

Fair warning: Prepare to be 'shellshocked.'

In one of the worst cases of cultural appropriation that the animal or reptile kingdoms have seen since Mitch McConnell entered the Senate, there is now a 'mental health expert' in Eugene who identifies -- and no, we are not joking but we wish we were -- as a turtle.

That was not a typo. A turtle.

Oregon mental health advisory board includes member who identifies as TURTLE. 🐢



A member advising Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA) on best practices and policies in mental health identifies as a terrapin species.



JD Holt who goes by the name JD Terrapin uses turtle pronouns.… pic.twitter.com/wqhQigGfuM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 13, 2025

The tweet from Oli London continues:

JD Holt who goes by the name JD Terrapin uses turtle pronouns.



'Hello everybody, it’s JD. I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns.'



She is part of a panel of ‘experts’ advising the state on mental health.

And here is more from the New York Post:

A member of a state panel advising the director of Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA) made a wild first impression at a meeting by proclaiming, 'I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns ...I’m in the Springfield-Eugene area and I get to be part of the council.'



Holt is one of roughly two dozen 'consumers' on the OHA’s Consumer Advisory Council (OCAC), which is appointed by OHA Director Dr. Sejal Hathi, who was chosen by Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek. Gender Wiki, a website that documents non-binary genders, describes 'turtlegender' — also dubbed 'tortoisegender' — as a legitimate 'xenogender' identity in which a person 'feels a gendered connection to turtles.'

Ahh. Well, there you have it. They consulted the definitive resource on the subject, 'Gender Wiki.'

According to the Post article, members of the OHA can investigate, evaluate, and recommend behavioral health resources.

Umm ... can they recommend those resources for their own members? Because we know one person on the panel who could use some of that.

Would admitting that you're trans-turtle count as coming out of your shell? — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 13, 2025

Nickname: Clitortoise — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 13, 2025

Alright, stop that. We're not going to embrace such awful puns here on Twitchy, no matter how 'snappy' they are.

In fairness, she passes as a turtle more convincingly than Rachel Levine or any other trans male passes as a woman https://t.co/RFdW9dZLoy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 13, 2025

Dammit. Matt Walsh makes a good point.

Pure insanity.



The fact that you can’t tell if this is a joke is seriously sad. https://t.co/RlRUh1D7tU pic.twitter.com/qDV9COLV7v — JT (@JtDirtyBirdy) March 13, 2025

No, she is not joking. She expects to be taken seriously. And only in a place like Oregon could she ever BE taken seriously.

For his part, at least Dana Carvey admitted that he was only pretending to be a turtle.

Hey @TomiLahren should we be polite and respect her self-identification or nah? https://t.co/bHibbyvQ87 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 13, 2025

Hmm. We're going to have to go with 'Nah' on that question.

Ok when it comes

To mental health advisors… maybe… JUST MAYBE… we should pick ones WITHOUT MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES?????

This isn’t rocket science — We Won’t Remain Silent (@LacysLoveCavemn) March 13, 2025

Some of you moms are leaning in way too hard on the "You can be anything you want to be when you grow up" lessons. https://t.co/tpITi1GRrw — Candice Clark (@candyjane53) March 13, 2025

Wow… have you completely lost it, Oregon??? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



Turtle pronouns? 🐢🏳️‍⚧️⚧️ https://t.co/FqKOLWojgv — TERFs ‘r’ us ©️ (@Terfs_R) March 13, 2025

Yes. We can confirm that Oregon has, in fact, completely lost it.

The state of Oregon for decades now. pic.twitter.com/rlUffFWNDx — Chainsaw (@Chainsaw59598) March 13, 2025

Oregon just gets worse and worse every time we turn our heads in their direction.

Bring back mental asylums.



I don't care how much it costs.



Make it happen.



We clearly need it. https://t.co/BruBF6w4uY — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 13, 2025

Can't we just build a wall around the entire state?

Or maybe we can give it to Canada so that Justin Trudeau will stop crying like a little girl every time he steps in front of a microphone.

If I ever go to Oregon, I'm not drinking the water. — FullBreed 🔥 🗑 (@breed_full) March 13, 2025

That is a VERY wise decision. Better yet, don't ever go to Oregon.

So safe to say they wont be having turtle soup at one of the meetings — 🇺🇸Duke🇺🇸 (@Duke3God) March 13, 2025

HA.

On the other hand, some members of Oregon's OHA (assuming there is a single sane one in the bunch) have the chance to do the funniest thing ever at the next group luncheon.

WHAT THE HELL DID I JUST READ — Barkin • ברקין • Баркин • 巴尔金 (@B2RKN) March 13, 2025

Trust us. We said the exact same thing. We're still saying it, to be perfectly honest.

Oh, you son of a ...

OK, fine. We laughed at that. No, we will never get tired of JD Vance memes. Even really weird ones.

If you identify as a turtle and you don’t choose to go by Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, or Raphael then you’ve chosen poorly. I would even accept Crush. Always aim to be the best. Do better Turtle. https://t.co/rPmfxF5Hd0 pic.twitter.com/VZoSnX4TVo — Ryan C (@rccostner) March 13, 2025

We guarantee that 'JD Terrapin,' as this mental patient calls herself on Facebook, has an entire closet full of TMNT costumes and dolls. She probably named every one of her many, many cats after characters from the cartoon, as well.

Liberal white women are a SCOURGE on the U.S. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 13, 2025

This isn't even debatable anymore. It's axiomatic at this point.

But it's safe to say that, with their latest 'shell-ebrity,' Eugene, Oregon has set a new bar for absolute nutbar insanity that they 'affirm' in the Pacific Northwest.

We're almost afraid to see what Seattle will do next to top them.