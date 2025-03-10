GOOD GAZA! Paterson Mayor Calls New Jersey City the 'Capital of Palestine in the United States'

If you are a Democrat, you probably should be panicking about some of the tea leaves that were revealed during the 2024 election. It wasn't just the landslide electoral win for President Trump in every swing state, nor only the popular vote victory. There were many more warning signs for the future than that.

One of those warnings was in New Jersey. The Garden State has traditionally been a Democrat stronghold, with the blue candidate usually winning easily by double digits. In 2024, however, New Jersey reflected the national shift to the right, with Kamala Harris only edging out Trump by five points. This was on the heels of Governor Phil Murphy coming within a hair's breadth of being ousted in 2021. And now, Republican voter registration miracle worker Scott Presler has vowed to make New Jersey his next target after turning Pennsylvania red in 2024.

Someone might want to tell the mayor of Paterson, André Sayegh, that now might not be the best time for him to declare his city as the capital of another country, a fictional hellhole of a country at that.

But that is what Sayegh did this weekend.

New Jersey’s First Islamic City...



Paterson Declared ‘CAPITAL OF PALESTINE’ by Elected Officials - the "Mecca' of NJ 🚨



Muslim politicians and their left-wing enablers have seized control of Paterson, raised Palestinian flags on government buildings, and are openly boasting… pic.twitter.com/tlMBIz5dTU — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 8, 2025

Yikes. We can just see Murphy and other statewide elected Democrats like Cory Booker reaching for their bottle of Pepto Bismol after watching that.

The full video is 15 minutes long, but here are some highlights -- or lowlights -- of Sayegh's comments (and others) from the tweet above:

'Paterson is the capital of Palestine in the United States of America.'

— Mayor Andre Sayegh



'Paterson is the fourth holiest city in the world: Jerusalem, Mecca, Medina, and then Paterson, New Jersey.'

— Mayor Andre Sayegh



At their government-backed Ramadan event, officials bragged about Islamizing New Jersey, boasting that over 60 municipalities have followed Paterson’s lead by erecting massive Islamic crescent moons—an unmistakable show of dominance.



This isn’t just a religious gathering—it’s a political takeover - they bragged of:

- Imposing Islamic policies: Eid school closures, halal food in public schools, and the Adhan (Islamic call to prayer) broadcasted citywide .

- Renaming Main Street to ‘Palestine Way’

- Pushing the anti-Israel BDS movement Declaring Paterson as a Palestinian-Islamic hub



Paterson is a WARNING to every American city.

Speaking about the measures the city has taken to be welcoming to Muslims is fine. But this event went WAY beyond that, with Sayegh openly declaring allegiance with Palestine, home of murderous Hamas terrorists.

This was a popular reaction on Twitter. And as Mek noted in her tweet, a warning to other cities in the state and elsewhere.

So to the people of NJ… How do you feel about this? You will never get that city back. You people need to make sure it doesn’t happen to yet another one! WAKE UP NEW JERSEY! WTF?? https://t.co/UwzA2BEIAw — Robin DeBaise (@r_debaise) March 10, 2025

No. It’s is not. This country is not an Islamic fascist theocracy. And, it will never be. This mayor should be recalled. — Ward Johnson (@WardJohnso70374) March 9, 2025

Sayegh probably isn't too worried about his own status. He is celebrating the fact that he has turned Paterson into another Dearborn, Michigan.

But somehow, we get the feeling his words aren't going to go over very well in other parts of New Jersey.

Invade, create enclaves, get into the local government, enact Muslims laws. Ask England how that’s worked out for them. — official2x4 (@official2x4s) March 10, 2025

The pattern is being played out in real time around the Western world, and people seem to be getting fed up with it.

But not yet fed up enough to vote out politicians who endorse -- or at least enable -- it.

That needs to change.

Patterson MUST BE TAKEN BACK!

Elected leaders acting with disloyalty to Americans, America, and our president have forfeited their citizenship and all rights, privileges, and protections thereof. You stand with America, or you stand aside. No quarter for those who betray U.S. https://t.co/2blzKhW3Iy pic.twitter.com/rcQy5XL317 — Christopher Luce (@Luce_Live) March 10, 2025

On 9/11, I remember Muslims in Paterson, NJ, celebrating. I remember it and F anyone who says it did not happen because it did.



Paterson is also one of the most dangerous cities in NJ so it does stand to reason that it is Palestine in NJ. https://t.co/qEOcb6Ywz4 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 9, 2025

One of the most shameful parts of this whole display from the mayor? An American from New Jersey is still being held hostage in 'Palestine.'

The only American hostage believed still to be alive in captivity in Gaza is a young American man from New Jersey. This is disgraceful.

Patterson New Jersey should be sold to Qatar. https://t.co/8Xdjrtg9hb — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 9, 2025

We have to wonder if Sayegh is celebrating that fact, too.

Patterson was a ghetto and drug infested town when I lived next to it in the 80's. You would drive through it at night, unless you were looking for something..... Hard to imagine how it could get worse .... But, the left figured out a way https://t.co/BHtVGWkyqi — Uncle Fooey (@crthmu8686) March 10, 2025

The left always figures out a way to make things worse.

Hey NJ.



You voted for this?



Check out the UK and maybe it’ll change your mind.



Patterson needs a new mayor, and NJ needs a new governor. https://t.co/qvql8QamZ9 — The Biz Guy (@GetHereQuick) March 9, 2025

We're not sure if Paterson can be saved with a new mayor, but we know that Murphy cannot run for governor again.

The primaries for that race will be held in June, and the general election will take place this fall on November 4.

Choose wisely, New Jersey.