As Scott Presler Sets His Sights on Flipping the New Jersey Governorship, Democrats Are Getting WORRIED

Scott Presler has done a yeoman's work on turning out the Republican vote and flipping counties from blue to red. It's impressive, and you can make a solid case that he's the reason President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in November.

Now, Presler has his sights set on another political target: the governorship of New Jersey.

And New Jersey Democrats are worried.

Democrat New Jersey Reddit is Worried



“Be careful that gop voting registration guy that helped flip PA has been eyeing NJ and even moved here.” pic.twitter.com/fk4Qc3hVel — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 6, 2025

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

New Jersey, it’s time to take your own destiny into your hands:



You can register to vote online for New Jersey OR change your party affiliation to Republican here: https://t.co/01tPmIrmaI



🗓️November 4th, 2025 pic.twitter.com/eVrlY9hjFT — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 6, 2025

Let's do this, Jersey.

Unleash your power on the Garden State and flip it, Scott! I have faith in you. 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 — Val Biancaniello (@luckyvalpal) March 6, 2025

Some people will say it can't be done, and maybe it won't succeed. But at least Presler is DOING SOMETHING.

New Jersey is so ripe to be flipped. We know folks paying $25k a year in property taxes for s**t schools and s**t services (no good parks or recreation, the garbage men won’t pick up a pail, libraries never have books and are run down) — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 6, 2025

And Bethany knows that of which she speaks.

Yup.

I can not do the Democratic BS much longer, property taxes, state taxes, car insurance, illegal immigrants, the schools, DEI still being pushed, trans still being pushed, the NJEA groomingour kids.NJ is one big sink hole and now this👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 WTF pic.twitter.com/daB2eg5dyU — JMe (@biggdoggs1) March 6, 2025

Change may be coming.

Scott Presler gets it. pic.twitter.com/WqxUyJHjEj — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) March 6, 2025

Yes he does.

Scott, your reputation is preceding you! https://t.co/gSZfDCnuul — Cheryl E (@cherylocean) March 6, 2025

And that's a good thing.

How many states who have been blue for so long are sick & tired of failed Democrat policies?



Unsafe and dirty cities with oppressive state governments and yet super high taxes? You are getting ripped off! https://t.co/afaYhfduR9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2025

Voters being sick and tired of it isn't enough. They need an alternative, and for far too long Republicans sat out races in places like New Jersey because they were 'unwinnable.'

This writer can tell you there are many times Democrats for local office run unopposed on her ballot.

That mentality needs to change. And Presler is leading the way.