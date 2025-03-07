Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises
As Scott Presler Sets His Sights on Flipping the New Jersey Governorship, Democrats Are Getting WORRIED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 07, 2025
imgflip

Scott Presler has done a yeoman's work on turning out the Republican vote and flipping counties from blue to red. It's impressive, and you can make a solid case that he's the reason President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in November.

Now, Presler has his sights set on another political target: the governorship of New Jersey.

And New Jersey Democrats are worried.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Let's do this, Jersey.

Some people will say it can't be done, and maybe it won't succeed. But at least Presler is DOING SOMETHING.

And Bethany knows that of which she speaks.

Yup.

Change may be coming.

Yes he does.

And that's a good thing.

Voters being sick and tired of it isn't enough. They need an alternative, and for far too long Republicans sat out races in places like New Jersey because they were 'unwinnable.'

This writer can tell you there are many times Democrats for local office run unopposed on her ballot.

That mentality needs to change. And Presler is leading the way.

