'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the 'RickRoll' Tweet Will Be Fired

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Attorney General Pam Bondi started to release the Jeffrey Epstein files to the American people.

Well, sort of.

The whole event turned into kind of a debacle on Twitter as conservatives were justifiably upset, both at the fact that 'binders' were, at first, only given to select social media influencers and not released in full to the American public. Then, conservatives were even more upset that 'Phase 1' of the release didn't really contain much information everyone didn't already know.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna -- the chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets -- was furious at the botched release, exploding on Twitter with a post where she called the whole event a disappointment and demanded that the Attorney General 'Give us the information we asked for.'

For her part, Bondi explained that some FBI officials were still withholding documents from her and that she has sent a letter to new FBI Director Kash Patel demanding that the withheld files be turned over.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for the Trump administration on this release, but we hope there is more -- much more -- to come.

Unfortunately, the House Judiciary Committee Republicans, headed by Rep. Jim Jordan, only made matters worse later in the afternoon when they posted a very tasteless tweet allegedly with a link to the Epstein files ... except the link actually pointed to a music video from 80's pop musician Rick Astley.

The 'RickRoll,' as it is known, can be a funny joke under the right circumstances, but these were not those circumstances. If conservatives were disappointed with Bondi, they were downright FURIOUS with the House Judiciary GOP.

It's also pretty safe to say that we can count Luna among the furious.

Last night on Twitter, she RIPPED the social media stunt and vowed that whoever was behind the tweet would get fired.

The amount of people hurt by Epstein is not a joke. Whoever posted this is going to get fired. Disgusting behavior. https://t.co/ETXBfdbPoq — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) February 28, 2025

Disgusting behavior is right. It is interesting, however, to see that Luna tweeted this from her personal account and not from her official government account. As chair of the task force, she holds significant influence, but she does not serve on the House Judiciary Committee. It will be up to Jordan to make sure that person is fired.

We're betting that Luna made a pretty angry call to Jordan last night, though. The tweet itself was deleted, but Jordan has not made a public statement about it at the time of this writing.

Somebody just got fired https://t.co/TZl5fLJZjO pic.twitter.com/juVLfXwkzt — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 28, 2025

If any tweet deserved to get the Frog of Shame, it was that one.

GOOOOOD. Now is not the hour for jokes on official government pages. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 28, 2025

No, it is not.

Why are people playing games @RepLuna @realannapaulina? This is so bad. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) February 28, 2025

Hopefully, Luna reminded members of the House Judiciary Committee that the Epstein files involve hundreds of young female victims who were sexually assaulted by Epstein's 'clients.'

It's not appropriate, at ANY time or in ANY context, to mock that on Twitter.

Thank You!!



You have more balls than anyone else today.



The influencers & whomever decided to make a mockery out of this horrendous case should be so ashamed.



Heads should roll at the top.



Who made the fing binders?



Whose brilliant idea was this?



I’m embarrassed &… https://t.co/NTJ8HSP9QO pic.twitter.com/z93WCW6c3v — GT SD Jack’s 🐰🐰 (@realredsd) February 28, 2025

Whoever had the bright idea should probably start updating their resume.

So many people’s behavior today has been atrocious.



We need justice for the children who were r*ped. https://t.co/dAyomYvHzO — Ginny Robinson (@ginnyrobinsreal) February 28, 2025

It wasn't exactly a great look earlier in the day either when the social media 'influencers' who were given copies of Bondi's binder were seen laughing, joking, and holding their notebooks up for the cameras.

So wrong on so many levels. Both that BS post. But also the fact that it appears we were lied to. https://t.co/j1ZLhDaBS6 — Troy (@troyster1100) February 28, 2025

We're going to hold off final judgment on that second part, just for now.

There definitely seems to have been some malfeasance that took place with the FBI handing over the files to Bondi, so she and Patel deserve the opportunity to fix it.

But they had better fix it pretty soon.

As Townhall's Katie Pavlich noted last night, however, Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, still has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court, so it's not clear what information can be released at this time or anytime in the near future.

Regardless of what happens with the actual Epstein files, though, it's very clear that Jim Jordan has a pink slip to hand out to someone on the House Judiciary Committee staff.

And Anna Paulina Luna is dead set on making sure that person gets shown the door.