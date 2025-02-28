'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the 'RickRoll' Tweet Will Be Fired

THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein File...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Attorney General Pam Bondi started to release the Jeffrey Epstein files to the American people. 

Well, sort of. 

The whole event turned into kind of a debacle on Twitter as conservatives were justifiably upset, both at the fact that 'binders' were, at first, only given to select social media influencers and not released in full to the American public. Then, conservatives were even more upset that 'Phase 1' of the release didn't really contain much information everyone didn't already know.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna -- the chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets -- was furious at the botched release, exploding on Twitter with a post where she called the whole event a disappointment and demanded that the Attorney General 'Give us the information we asked for.' 

For her part, Bondi explained that some FBI officials were still withholding documents from her and that she has sent a letter to new FBI Director Kash Patel demanding that the withheld files be turned over. 

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for the Trump administration on this release, but we hope there is more -- much more -- to come. 

Unfortunately, the House Judiciary Committee Republicans, headed by Rep. Jim Jordan, only made matters worse later in the afternoon when they posted a very tasteless tweet allegedly with a link to the Epstein files ... except the link actually pointed to a music video from 80's pop musician Rick Astley. 

The 'RickRoll,' as it is known, can be a funny joke under the right circumstances, but these were not those circumstances. If conservatives were disappointed with Bondi, they were downright FURIOUS with the House Judiciary GOP

It's also pretty safe to say that we can count Luna among the furious. 

Last night on Twitter, she RIPPED the social media stunt and vowed that whoever was behind the tweet would get fired. 

Disgusting behavior is right. It is interesting, however, to see that Luna tweeted this from her personal account and not from her official government account. As chair of the task force, she holds significant influence, but she does not serve on the House Judiciary Committee. It will be up to Jordan to make sure that person is fired.

We're betting that Luna made a pretty angry call to Jordan last night, though. The tweet itself was deleted, but Jordan has not made a public statement about it at the time of this writing.

If any tweet deserved to get the Frog of Shame, it was that one. 

No, it is not.

Hopefully, Luna reminded members of the House Judiciary Committee that the Epstein files involve hundreds of young female victims who were sexually assaulted by Epstein's 'clients.' 

It's not appropriate, at ANY time or in ANY context, to mock that on Twitter. 

Whoever had the bright idea should probably start updating their resume.

It wasn't exactly a great look earlier in the day either when the social media 'influencers' who were given copies of Bondi's binder were seen laughing, joking, and holding their notebooks up for the cameras. 

We're going to hold off final judgment on that second part, just for now. 

There definitely seems to have been some malfeasance that took place with the FBI handing over the files to Bondi, so she and Patel deserve the opportunity to fix it. 

But they had better fix it pretty soon.

As Townhall's Katie Pavlich noted last night, however, Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, still has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court, so it's not clear what information can be released at this time or anytime in the near future.

Regardless of what happens with the actual Epstein files, though, it's very clear that Jim Jordan has a pink slip to hand out to someone on the House Judiciary Committee staff. 

And Anna Paulina Luna is dead set on making sure that person gets shown the door. 

 

