New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
VIP
Jake Tapper Was Paid a Lot to Pretend Biden Was Fine Until He...
Scott Jennings Stuns CNN Panel! Who Is the Dumbest Democrat?
VIP
This Seems Like a Good Time to Look at Gallup's Latest 'Trust in...
'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PER...
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE...
Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's...
Mic DROP! Mollie Hemingway OWNS CNN Claiming Obviously Fake Anti-Trump Republicans at Town...
Lara Trump Remembers Contentious Jake Tapper Interview in Light of New Book on...
OOF! SCOLD David French Called Out for Pretending HE TOO Was Fooled by...
BIZARRO Alternate Reality: 75 Percent of Dem Voters Think Biden's Border Invasion Was...
Congratulations, You Discovered 'Spring': ABC News Pushes Disease Fear Porn From 'Changing...
President Trump to Replace EB5 Investor Visa With 5 Million Dollar Golden Visa...

It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:35 PM on February 27, 2025
Sarah D.

UPDATE: It appears the DOJ/FBI has dropped a link to the Epstein files, which can be found here.

*****

Yesterday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said some of the Epstein files would be released today, and she was as good as her word.

Advertisement

Several citizen journalists were photographed outside the White House with binders labeled 'Epstein Files: Phase 1', and here's a pic:

It will be very interesting to see what's involved in those files.

We're glad they're being released.

Yes. So did the media in the Biden White House.

We appreciate the transparency.

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Because of the government.

It's a different approach.

A fair question.

Also this.

We'll see what comes out in the next few days and weeks.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EPSTEIN JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIBS OF TIK TOK PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH CREEPIER Than You Thought
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Stuns CNN Panel! Who Is the Dumbest Democrat?
Twitchy Video
'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PERFECTION
Sam J.
Mic DROP! Mollie Hemingway OWNS CNN Claiming Obviously Fake Anti-Trump Republicans at Town Halls Are REAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement