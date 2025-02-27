It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

UPDATE: It appears the DOJ/FBI has dropped a link to the Epstein files, which can be found here.

Yesterday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said some of the Epstein files would be released today, and she was as good as her word.

Several citizen journalists were photographed outside the White House with binders labeled 'Epstein Files: Phase 1', and here's a pic:

BREAKING: DC Draino, Libs of TikTok, Cernovich, Liz Wheeler seen holding "EPSTEIN FILES: PHASE 1" at the White House.



Photo from @JoshSukoff pic.twitter.com/suzJbSPUaW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 27, 2025

It will be very interesting to see what's involved in those files.

Let’s see them. They should dump everything out there instead of phased release but whatever. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 27, 2025

We're glad they're being released.

All the influencers welcomed at the White House hold a particular set of beliefs. — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) February 27, 2025

Yes. So did the media in the Biden White House.

I'm glad they realized they needed to get something out to us as soon as possible.

I know there's a lot of legal work they're doing behind the scenes, but thankfully they're trying to be transparent. pic.twitter.com/vQDB15Wc1P — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 27, 2025

We appreciate the transparency.

How could this have been covered up for so many years by agencies that are supposed to protect us? — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) February 27, 2025

Because of the government.

Is this how this is going to drop? Going to release this first to independent sources?



Not against it. Still really interesting. — FiveFootFreedom (@fivefootfreedom) February 27, 2025

It's a different approach.

That’s neat and all, but the deal was to release them to all of us. Not give binders to specific influencers to curate.



When are the files going online? https://t.co/xsJZcyvRl6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 27, 2025

A fair question.

These releases need to answer why Epstein was let go the first time.



The client list is salacious but the decision by DOJ to cut him loose is the real scandal. https://t.co/GMYAhUmH0D — Matt Cover (@MattCover) February 27, 2025

Also this.

We'll see what comes out in the next few days and weeks.