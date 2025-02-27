House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their Lame Meme Game

Earlier today, the first roll out of the Epstein files began. People eagerly went through timelines and every available document and found a bunch of nothing. Then, The House GOP Judiciary Twitter account went on to release Part 2 and Twitter users eagerly clicked.

Advertisement

When they did, they found they had been Rickrolled.

Oof! Folks were not happy!

House GOP says they have the Epstein files but it links to a Rick Roll. Not funny. Children were raped… https://t.co/tD4LVb0NT0 pic.twitter.com/RMWp0gzaH3 — laundry queen (@LaundryQueen__) February 27, 2025

Unnecessary use of a 'Rickroll'.

You don’t get to Rickroll your own voters you absolute nonces, this is grossly inappropriate aged someone needs to be fired/elected out of office whichever is appropriate https://t.co/ypVfYoY0y4 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 27, 2025

Bad internet form, indeed!

Lmao, “we’re very serious, take us seriously”



“Also, here’s a rickroll” https://t.co/1SCVfmDhhm — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) February 27, 2025

This is one of those topics politicians should refrain from using as a joke.

Excuse me? A literal Rickroll video?



Not a time or place for jokes like this. https://t.co/mRggFIYhJ9 pic.twitter.com/MOZGL0GhAw — The 5th Estate (@The_5thEstate) February 27, 2025

There’s still time to delete this — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 27, 2025

Christina may need to give the House GOP interns a few lessons in appropriate trolling.

The 'Frog' is going to win this one.

Hahaha a child sex trafficking rapist case hahahah but we are gonna rick roll you instead hahah



🫠 — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) February 27, 2025

It sounds so bad. They should have said it out loud to themselves.

There are real victims! What the hell is wrong with you??!! — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) February 27, 2025

Oh my God. What happened to you people?! This is terrible. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 27, 2025

Conservative Twitter all agrees. That's a rare occasion.

I’m not laughing — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) February 27, 2025

Why don't you let @TheBabylonBee & me handle the satire.



You start issuing some subpoenas and "writing your letters." — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 27, 2025

Let the professionals handle it.

So we are just joshing around while the victims of child sex trafficking get no justice?!? — Zay🧔🏻‍♂️🐊🇺🇲🌳🪓 (@Zaytroven) February 27, 2025

Advertisement

Let's hope justice is on the horizon.

A rock roll on a serious issue?



THIS IS WHY WE LOSE.



Fire whoever thought this was a good idea. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 27, 2025

This is an issue to treat with the utmost care and respect.

I had zero expectations of anything being found.



What I did not expect was the official House Judiciary GOP account “Rick Roll” a release of the Epstein files detailed horrific crimes.



Yikes. This better be a hack. — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) February 27, 2025

What idiot is running this handle? Wow. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 27, 2025

With any luck, they've changed the password and that person no longer has access.