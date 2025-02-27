Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental...
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their Lame Meme Game

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on February 27, 2025
BMG via AP

Earlier today, the first roll out of the Epstein files began. People eagerly went through timelines and every available document and found a bunch of nothing. Then, The House GOP Judiciary Twitter account went on to release Part 2 and Twitter users eagerly clicked. 

Advertisement

When they did, they found they had been Rickrolled. 

Oof! Folks were not happy!

Unnecessary use of a 'Rickroll'.

Bad internet form, indeed!

This is one of those topics politicians should refrain from using as a joke.

Advertisement

Christina may need to give the House GOP interns a few lessons in appropriate trolling. 

The 'Frog' is going to win this one.

It sounds so bad. They should have said it out loud to themselves.

Conservative Twitter all agrees. That's a rare occasion. 

Let the professionals handle it.

Advertisement

Let's hope justice is on the horizon.

This is an issue to treat with the utmost care and respect.

With any luck, they've changed the password and that person no longer has access.

Advertisement
Advertisement
